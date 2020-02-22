Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market – Current and Projected Size of Industry From Standpoint of Both Value and Volume

Global Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market:

Radioactive radiations are an unseen threat in many settings. Exposure to these in high level can induce several dangerous health complications. As radiations are invisible and odorless, those who work with radioactive materials require special equipment that can detect, monitor, and prevent direct exposure to harmful radioactive radiations to help warrant their safety and the safety of all those who are around them.

Increased use of radioactive materials across areas such as diverse industrial processes, power production, medical research, medical imaging, and the defense sector coupled with the heightened global threat of terrorist-operated nuclear weapons has intensified the need for reliable equipment that offers protection from radioactive radiations.

The global market for radiation detection, monitoring, and safety has expanded significantly in the past few years in terms of introduction of technologically advanced equipment as well as the adoption of these equipment in different end-use sectors.

Intensive research has led to the development of effective technologies for simplifying, and better managing the challenges faced by people that work with radioactive substances. Over the next few years, the market is expected to witness increased traction, as governments have become stricter about adherence of safety regulations in industries engaged in processing radioactive materials.

Global Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market: Overview

The report on the global market for radiation detection, monitoring, and safety provides a comprehensive overview of the several essential elements of the market, factors projected to majorly affect the overall development of the market, regulatory scenario of the global and regional markets, and competitive landscape.

A detailed overview of the past and present states of key market segments have been included in the report with the help of qualitative as well as quantitative data, along with predictions about growth prospects over the period between 2016 and 2024.

The report examines the major varieties of radiation detection, monitoring, and safety equipment and the state of demand and consumption of these equipment across major end-use industries. It also provides a thorough overview of key regional markets.

The various types of radiation detection equipment available in the market include scintillators, semiconductor-based detectors, and gas filled detectors. The major varieties of radiation monitor equipment in the market are personal dosimeters, surface contamination monitors, environment radiation monitors, zonal monitors, and radioactive material monitors.

The report also examines the several types of radiation safety products available in the market. . Products made specifically for protecting face or hands, or the ones that are meant to protect the entire body are commonly available in the market.

Major end-use industries for the global radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market include medical research, medical imaging, defense, high-energy physics, biotechnology, nuclear power plants, and automobiles.

Global Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market: Regional Overview

Of the key regional markets for radiation detection, monitoring, and safety equipment examined in the report, North America leads the global market in terms of sales, followed by the market in Europe. The leading stance of North America in the global market can also majorly be credited to the fact that most of the major vendors in the global radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market are based in the U.S. Favorable government support through incentives and regulatory support to research and development in the field are expected to allow North America to retain its dominant position during the forecast period.