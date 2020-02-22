Recycled PET FDY Yarn Global Market Insights and Trends to 2025
ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Recycled PET FDY Yarn Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.
The global Recycled PET FDY Yarn market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Recycled PET FDY Yarn market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Recycled PET FDY Yarn in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Recycled PET FDY Yarn in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Recycled PET FDY Yarn market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Recycled PET FDY Yarn market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Unifi
Patagonia
Patrick Yarn Mill
Ecological Textiles
Haksa Tekstil
Filatures Du Parc
Radici Partecipazioni SpA
APM INDUSTRIES
Pashupati Polytex
HYOSUNG
Nilit
LIBOLON
Far Eastern New Century Corporation
Haili Group
Cixi Xingke Chemical Fiber
Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech
Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials
Shandong Grand New Material Technology
Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre
Zhonglang Group
Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber
Market size by Product
White Yarn
Black Yarn
Market size by End User
Clothing
Home Textile
Other
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
