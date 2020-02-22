Recycled PET FDY Yarn Global Market Insights and Trends to 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Recycled PET FDY Yarn Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

The global Recycled PET FDY Yarn market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Recycled PET FDY Yarn market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Recycled PET FDY Yarn in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Recycled PET FDY Yarn in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Recycled PET FDY Yarn market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Recycled PET FDY Yarn market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Unifi

Patagonia

Patrick Yarn Mill

Ecological Textiles

Haksa Tekstil

Filatures Du Parc

Radici Partecipazioni SpA

APM INDUSTRIES

Pashupati Polytex

HYOSUNG

Nilit

LIBOLON

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Haili Group

Cixi Xingke Chemical Fiber

Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials

Shandong Grand New Material Technology

Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre

Zhonglang Group

Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber

Market size by Product

White Yarn

Black Yarn

Market size by End User

Clothing

Home Textile

Other

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

