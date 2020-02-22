Rodenticide Market Becoming Increasingly Important Due To The Rising Economic Activities

Rodents have been observed to cause substantial levels of damage to foodstuffs globally. While there exist various methods to reduce this type of damage and loss, rodenticides remains a vital solution for the rodent menace. They deliver essential services to residential customers as well as the public and commercial sector. Their primary function is to maintain proper hygiene in a particular surrounding and eliminate pests which could hurt commercial interests or damage public health. Around the globe, the rodenticides market is becoming increasingly important due to the rising economic activities and subsequent urbanization, changing demographics, and increasing population.

The rodenticides market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, driven by the escalating demand for food grains coupled with rising concerns among farmers about food wastage. Rodenticides are extensively used in agricultural fields, warehouses, and green houses. The flourishing agricultural sector in emerging nations such as China, India, and Brazil is therefore anticipated to influence the market in these regions. Furthermore, the overall increasing demand for crop protection and food grains is anticipated to positively impact the global rodenticides market during the forecast period. The mounting population in Asia, Africa, and Latin America triggering a continual surge in food requirement over the past few years plays an important role as well. However, government regulations on the usage of rodenticides, the soil infectivity they cause, and their toxic effects on animals and humans have been major restraining factors and challenges faced by the market.

The rodenticides market has been segmented by type into the non-anticoagulant and anticoagulant categories. The former can further be divided into the bromethalin, cholecalciferol, strychnine, and zinc phosphide varieties and the latter into first-generation and second-generation types. In terms of form, the market is segregated into sprays, powder, and pellets. Rodenticides find applications in agricultural fields, pest control companies, warehouses, urban centers, and household consumers.

Based on geography, the rodenticides market has been distributed over the major countries in all five regions, including the U.S in North America; the U.K, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, and others in Europe; India, Japan, China, and others in Asia Pacific; Brazil in Latin America, and the U.A.E., South Africa, and Saudi Arabia in Middle East & Africa. Developed nations such as the U.S. and U.K are likely to propel the industry in terms of volume and revenue. However, Asia Pacific is projected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period, resulting in steady economic development and rising disposable income in India, China, and Japan. Furthermore, high demand generated from Australia is also leading to an augmented global focus on and demand for rodenticides.

Key players participating in the rodenticides market include BASF SE and Bayer AG in Germany, Syngenta AG in Switzerland, Rentokil Initial PLC in the U.K., United Phosphorus Limited in India, Impex Europa S.L. in Spain and Senestech Inc., Neogen Corporation, Bell Laboratories Inc, and Liphatech, Inc in the U.S.