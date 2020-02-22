Roof Safety and Access Systems Market Latest Trends and Future Growth Study by 2026

Roof safety and access systems are essential for the safety of individuals when working at heights. The roof safety and access systems provides highest level of control to eliminate the risk of a fall by undertaking work on a roof walkway with guardrails. Rope access systems such as roof anchors etc. requires training in order to be used safely. In the event of a fall, these systems are designed to minimize the rate and extent of injuries.

Key factors driving the roof safety and access systems market include implementation of stringent rules and regulations. Evolution in e-commerce has created huge opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers in the industry. In order to cater to a comprehensive range of customers across the world, manufacturers and distributors of roof safety and access systems are focusing on selling their products on various e-commerce websites. This is anticipated to create growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. Promotion of roof safety and access systems through various online channels is projected to offer lucrative opportunities to the roof safety and access systems market in the next few years. High cost and slow adoption rate of roof safety systems is anticipated to hamper the growth of the roof safety and access systems market.

The global roof safety and access systems market can be segmented based on product, distribution channel, application, and region. On the basis of product, the roof safety and access systems market can be segmented into horizontal lifeline, guardrails, roof anchor, fall arrest equipment, hatch system, skylight screens, and portable safety railing. Horizontal lifeline is a significant product which is most commonly used as a roof safety system. This product is used in construction sites as it provides protection to individuals and facilitates hands-free mobility. Based on distribution channel, the roof safety and access systems market is divided into direct sales and distributor sales. In terms of application, the roof safety and access systems market can be bifurcated into residential and commercial. Commercial segment is ruling the roof safety and access systems market. Increase in infrastructural developments in the commercial sector is expected to triggers the growth of this market in the near future.

On the basis of region, the global roof safety and access systems market can be bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Increasing awareness about the safety of workers working on rooftops across various industries is seen in North America. The U.S. has introduced a stringent regulatory framework known as Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for the safety of workers working on vertical heights in different industries such as construction, marine terminals, and shipyard etc. This is expected to augment the demand for roof safety and access systems in the U.S. from 2018 to 2026. However, limited adoption rate of safety products in South America has hampered the growth of the roof safety and access systems market. The non-existence or partial implementation of safety rules & regulations in Middle East & Africa restricts the growth of the roof safety and access systems market.

Prominent players operating in the global roof safety and access systems market are 3M, Precision Ladders, Skyline Group, Simplified Safety Inc., Safety Rail Company LLC, KEE Safety Group Ltd., Thermo Incorporated, Grasp Safety Services Inc., The Bilco Company, XSPlatforms, Fixfast USA, DeLuca Roofing Inc., OKeefes, Safety Products Group, Garlock Safety, Tritech Fall Protection Systems, Inc., Liftsafe Fall Protection, PHP Systems/Design, GF Protection Inc., Leading Edge Safety, Honeywell International Inc., and, Atlas Access. These players are estimated to face tough competition in the near future due to presence of a large number of local players in the roof safety and access systems market. Companies are undertaking mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures with local players to expand their product portfolio. Producers in developing countries are focusing on reducing their cost of production and increase profitability for the sustainable growth of their business.

