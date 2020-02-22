Single-Use Ampoules Market Witnessed To Take An Uptick In The Forecast Year 2025

The prime purpose of packaging is to protect the primary product from getting affected by the external environment. For pharmaceutical and premium cosmetics, the packaging needs to be highly effective to protect the primary product from contamination. Unit-dose or single-use packaging is highly preferred packaging format for such applications. Single-use ampoules are thus getting widely popular globally due to the high protection provided by the ampoules from spillage. The combined benefits offered by the ampoules and unit-dose packaging format are leading to wide applications of the single-use ampoules, resulting in large opportunities in the global market.

Single-Use Ampoules Market Dynamics

Major driving force for the single-use ampoules market is the well-established and further growing global market of ampoules, and unit-dose packaging ensures the protection from cross contamination of the primary product. FDA has recalled several medications due to contamination found in the product in the span of last few years. This led to rise in consumption of unit-dose packaging formats that prevents the primary product from contamination. Moreover, the single-use ampoules are results in the extended shelf life of the primary product. Various additional features such as tamper resistant and sterilization have driven the market for single-use ampoules globally.

Traditionally, the flame seal is applied on the single-use ampoules, while radial sealing is getting wide acceptance among manufacturers and end-users. On the other hand, the major drawback of single-use ampoules is that in each of the packaging, some extra amount of medication is stored that required in general cases. This leads to wastage of medication in large amount. Moreover, the amount of packaging required for each dose collectively costs higher than the multi-dose packaging format or bulk medication packaging. This leads to higher cost of the end product and restrains the market for single-use ampoules.

North America accounts for around half of the global pharmaceuticals market, while still expected to expand due to high demand in the region. High consumer preference of unit-dose packaging format indicates a large and well-established market of single-use ampoules. Western Europe is the leading exporter of pharmaceuticals in the world leading to a large market opportunity for single-use ampoules. Latin America is one of the prominent regions of the cosmetics industry, along with gradually developing pharmaceutical industry leading to a growing market for single-use ampoules.