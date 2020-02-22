Tattoo Removal Devices Market 2019 Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges Till 2022

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Tattoo Removal Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022” to its huge collection of research reports.

The report on the global tattoo removal devices market offers a critical evaluation of key factors and notable trends influencing the growth of the market. The study offers detailed insights into emerging opportunities, major technological advances, prevalent regulatory structure in major regions, prominent pricing and cost strategies, and competitive landscape.

The analysis tracks recent developments in major countries that are likely to affect the demand for tattoo removal devices along the forecast period. The research offers intensity map of key participants in various regions to get a critical insight into emerging opportunities and strategic landscape. Furthermore, the findings offered in the study assist market participants to capitalize on emerging opportunities in untapped markets and to strengthen their presence in various regions. The year-over-year (YoY) growth statistics of various product segments during the historical period (2012–2016) across regions help them to have a cursory look at promising segments in these regions. In addition, the market projections of various segments during the forecast period help them identify imminent investment pockets.

The tattoo removal devices market is projected to rise from a valuation of US$232.4 Mn in 2017 to reach a valuation of US$321.9 Mn by 2022 end. The worldwide market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2017–2022).



Global Tattoo Removal Devices Market: Dynamics

The global tattoo removal devices market report provides in-depth assessment of key drivers and restraining factors, notable trends, lucrative avenues, share and size of various segments, their YoY growth across major regions, and changing competitive dynamics. The study offers a granular analysis of recent technological advancements and the strategies adopted by key market players to consolidate their shares. The insights are helpful for an impactful strategy formulation.

The global tattoo removal devices is mainly driven by the rising demand for safe methods for the removal of various types of tattoo inks among adult populations of all age groups. The availability of minimally invasive technologies that cause less discomfort and help in at least partial removal of tattoos with minimal risk of blisters and scarring bodes well for the market. The dissatisfaction caused by post-treatment complications, as well as the elevated cost of unexpected number of sessions, is a crucial factor negative impacting the market to an extent. Nevertheless, in recent years, substantial advancements in laser-based devices have boosted the outcome of tattoo removal procedures, thereby catalyzing the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Global Tattoo Removal Devices Market: Segmentation

The report segments the overall tattoo removal devices market on the basis of product, end user, and region.

Based on product, the report divides the global market into laser-based devices, RF devices, ultrasound devices, and others. Of these, the laser-based device segment dominates the market, vis-à-vis revenue, and is anticipated to hold its dominance among all product types.

On the basis of end use, the report bifurcates the global market into dermatology clinics and beauty clinics.

The various regions covered in the report are Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and Japan. Of these, North America is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period, accounting for the major regional revenue share in the market.

Companies profiled in the report are:

The report offers an extensive profiling of the companies, their offerings, and the strategies adopted by them to consolidate their presence. The revenue share and size of prominent companies and the analysis of threats by new entrants help in assessing the intensity of the competition over the forecast period. Some of the prominent companies profiled in the report are Alma Lasers, Ltd., Fotona d.d., Sciton, Inc., EL.En. S.p.A., Lynton Lasers Ltd., Solta Medical Inc., Lumenis Ltd., Cynosure, Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., Lutronic Corporation, and Cutera Inc.

