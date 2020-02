Teff Products Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players

The growth dynamics of the global Teff Products market is shaped by a diverse range of regional and global factors and trends, the detailed account of which forms the core of the report. The study presents in-depth insights into various developments, identifies broad opportunities, and offers a granular analysis of the factors influencing the growth of prominent segment. The comprehensive account on the global Teff Products market includes an assessment of the prevailing operating and macroeconomic environment in various regions. It highlights the recent changes in governmental regulations and evaluates their impact on emerging investment trends.

Teff products are made up of grain, mostly grown in Ethiopia. In terms of nutrition contents, it is highly rich in dietary fibers, iron, protein, calcium and other nutrients. Currently, the demand for teff is growing in the global market due to its increasing demand in food products such as bakery, beverages, flour, breakfast cereals, snacks, and in many other food products. Another reason behind rising demand for teff in global market is as a new alternative to wheat based products and especially among consumers seeking for gluten-free and high dietary fiber products. The demand for teff products is primarily increasing among North America and Western Europe countries as teff products are highly nutritive and also available in organic form. Moreover, the demand for teff grain is also increasing as it is easily incorporated in products such as snacks, cereals, infant food, flour, bakery products etc. which enhances the nutritional value of food products.

Global Teff Products Market: Market Drivers

Some of the major drivers which are driving the demand for teff products in the global market are due to increase number of high-income level group in developed countries and urban population in developing countries. Due to increase in income level and consumers more concern towards healthy products, consumers show their higher willingness to pay for those food products which are attributed to higher nutritional aspects, organic, certified or a rich source of health benefit attributes.

In last few years the demand for organic products has increased up to a very great extent as they are more discerning about dietary and healthy food or what they eat. This organic food trend is expected to drive the demand for teff food products in the global market as teff products are available in form of organic food and also enriched in terms of nutritional content. These are some key factors which are driving the demand for teff products in the global market. On the other side, the increasing demand for breakfast cereals, bakery products and snacks in developing countries is also expected to support the demand for teff products in near future. Teff is gluten-free and vegan-friendly product due to which its demand is increasing in the global market as it can be easily added in low-calorie food, vegetarian food, energy bars, and healthy snacks.

Global Teff Products Market: Market Segment

The Market for teff products is segmented on the basis of raw material, product type and distribution channel. On the basis of raw material, it is segmented into organic and conventional. Further the market segment by product type, teff product segment includes flour, bakery, cereals, beverages, snacks and others (infant food, soups and sauces). On analyzing the market segment of teff products on the basis of product type on graph, it is expected that teff-based flour products have higher demand in the global market. By distribution channel, the market for teff products is segmented by supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, neighborhood stores, and, online stores. It is expected that supermarket/hypermarket stores account to highest growth in the global teff products market as there are very few players in the market which offer teff products.

Global Teff Products Market: Regional Segment

On the basis of the regional segment, the market for teff products is segmented in seven different regions including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and the Middle East & Africa. It is expected that robust demand for teff products in terms of value and volume accounts to North America and Western Europe market in near future.

Global Teff Products Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in teff products global market are: Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Tobia Teff, THE TEFF COMPANY, Conagra Brands Inc., Love Grain, PROBIOS S.p.A., CERES ORGANICS, Mama Fresh Injera PLC, Amandin Organic Products and SHILOH FARMS.

