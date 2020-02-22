Telmisartan Market to Deliver Positive Growth Results until 2026

Global Telmisartan Market: Overview

A study shows that the disease burden of hypertension shot up from 87 million in 2000 to little more than 108 million in 2016. Not just that, the average age of a person affected by the condition also dropped from 48.4 to 45.4 during this period. This is a serious indication of how more people, with every year, are falling prey to this lifestyle disease. This, as a result, expands opportunities for drugs to treat hypertension, and one of the prominent brands in the market is Telmisartan.

As of now, the global telmisartan market holds a significant position in the market when compared to other competitors. An upcoming Transparency Market Research (TMR) report elucidates on every aspect critical for growth in the global market for telmisartan. The report’s details like key trends, challenges, opportunities, geographical analysis, and competitive dynamics are key for both existing and upcoming players.

Global Telmisartan Market: Notable Developments

Patented in 1991 and brought into the market in 1999, the generic drug has come a long way since then. Some of the recent developments in the global telmisartan market are:

In 2017, leading pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila received permissions to sell its version of temisartan and hydrocholothiazide tablets. The drug brought into the market in three different dosages.

Mylan Inc. launched three versions of Telmisartan in July 2014 which is a generic from Boehringer Inglheim. It received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Other than these developments, almost every player in the global telmisartan market is keen on investing in developing better versions of the existing drug. Further, the evolving population and changing needs of practitioners is also opening doors for new opportunities. Some of the prominent brands in the global market for telmisartan are General Electric Company, Neurovision Medical Products, Medtronic Plc., C. R. Bard Inc., Smith Medical, Inc., ConvaTec Group Plc., Royax, KindWell Medical Equipment Co.,Ltd, Teleflex Incorporated., Fuji Systems Corp., and Intersurgical GmbH.

Global Telmisartan Market: Key Trends

Spike in Lifestyle Diseases to Favor Consumption

The common term associated with lifestyle today is sedentary. Given the high-pressure work life, and air-conditioned work environments of corporates, the need for people to stay active has reduced drastically. All these aspects collectively instill lifestyle diseases like diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases. While lack of activity will increase the chances of the disease, the rising population adapting to smoking and alcohol to destress is expected to spike the incidence of cardiovascular diseases. Telmisartan is used to treat all of these above conditions. With the number of patients increasing, consumption in the global telmisartan market is only expected to increase in the coming years.

Rise in Cases of Chronic Kidney Disease

About 14% of the world’s population is affected by chronic kidney disease, and research studies show that diabetes and hypertension are the two prime reasons for it. Having said that, telmisartan, has been proven efficient in treating diabetic kidney disease. Studies indicate that the percentage of people suffering from chronic kidney disease will inflate in the coming years, thus spiking demand for telmisartan.

Global Telmisartan Market: Geographical Analysis

Looking at the diseases that telmisartan treats, the market for this drugs is spread across all territories. Based on existing trends and predictions of TMR, North America is expected to hold the highest share in terms of revenue in the global telmisartan market. The rising hypertension and diabetic population in this region, and highly aware consumer base will sustain demand here. Further, Asia Pacific is predicted to emerge in the coming years as a significant proportion of the affected patient population hails from countries here. Also, the growing prominence of the pharmaceutical sector in this part of the world will stimulate demand for telmisartan zin the coming years.