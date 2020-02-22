Trapeze Devices Market Expected to Witness Rapid Expansion by the End of 2025

The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Trapeze Devices Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025” worldwide.

The growth of global trapeze devices market is primarily driven by rising patient population and elevating incidences of trauma cases. In addition to that, factors such as rising prevalence of obesity and rapidly rising geriatric population are also impelling the market growth of trapeze devices. However, lack of technological advancement in trapeze devices and presence of other autologous devices are the major hurdles to the growth of global trapeze market.

Trapeze Devices Market: Segmentation

The global trapeze devices market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end-user, and region.

On the basis of product type, global trapeze devices market can be segmented as:

Ceiling Mounted

Bed Mounted

Floor Stands

Base Stands

On the basis of end-user, global trapeze devices market can be segmented as:

Hospital

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Elderly Care Centers

Trauma Centers

Home Care Settings

Others

On the basis of region, global trapeze devices market can be segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Trapeze Devices Market: Overview

The trapeze devices are also known as patient transfer devices and are designed to assist patients in changing position with minimal attendant guidance. Trapeze devices are available in huge variety of height adjustment and hand-bar locations in order to enhance patient convenience. The ease of installation, affordability, and availability, are gardening the growth of trapeze devices market. With the emergence of e-commerce websites and rising trend in logistics services are the prime reason for increasing sales, and thereby, driving the market growth of trapeze devices. Some of the manufactures offers their products on rent as a marketing strategy to brand their product.

Trapeze Devices Market: Region Wise Outlook

Geographically, global trapeze devices market can be segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is anticipated to show the largest share for trapeze devices, followed by Europe, owing to the rising incidences of trauma cases. In addition, large patient population coupled with geriatric population are also impeding the market growth of trapeze devices. The market in Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the improving healthcare infrastructures and presence of large population base. However, the regions such as Latin America and Middle East and Africa show a steady growth during the forecast year.

Trapeze Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants in the global trapeze devices market are Zimmer Biomet, Invacare Corporation, Big Boyz Industries, Inc., Vitality Medical, Medical Depot, Inc., Ateliers Du Haut-Forez, Herdegen , Proma Reha, s. r. o. , Savion Industries, Mespa, Inc., Mizuho OSI, Hermann Bock GmbH, Betten Malsch GmbH, Merits Co. Ltd., Giraldin & C. s.n.c., Alex Medical, and ApexCare. These companies are highly focused on the development of technologically advanced trapeze equipment, further contributing to the growth of the trapeze devices market globally. The market of trapeze devices has witnessed consolidation among the key players such as collaboration, partnership, patent transfer, increasing research and development activities, product introduction, mergers and acquisition, and joint ventures among the international as well as domestic players are the distinctive trend of competition in the trapeze devices market.

