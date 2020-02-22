Triethyl Citrate Market Structure and Overview of Key Market Forces Propelling Market 2023

Triethyl citrate is an ester of citric acid synthesized by reacting citric acid with ethyl alcohol i.e. esterification. The compound is also present naturally in wine and cherries. The applications of triethyl citrate include plasticizers, food additive, lubricants, plastics and pharmaceutical coatings.

Growing global demand for plastics and PVC is expected to drive the market for triethyl citrate. it is prominently used in the production of plastics and PVC. The compound stabilizes the final product chemically. Triethyl citrate is also used as polymer modifier for PVC, vinyl, polyolefins, rubber and polystyrenics. Growing demand for these polymers is expected to drive the market for triethyl citrate. In addition, triethyl citrate forms indispensable part of lubricants in various industrial processes and automotives. Growing automotive industry in developing region is expected to drive the triethyl citrate market growth. Rising disposable income and changing lifestyle of consumer groups in developing country is driving automotive industry. Further, industrialization in China is contributing significantly to industrial development, which in turn driving triethyl citrate market as lubricants. In addition, growing demand for triethyl citrate from surfactants industry is expected to boost the market growth. It is also used in food additives to avoid foam formation. It acts as solubulizer for essential oils hence, it finds application in supplement coatings and pharmaceutical coatings.

However, environmental regulations regarding triethyl citrate and raw materials price volatility are expected to hamper the market growth. The compound can be absorbed into body by ingestion and inhalation. Triethyl citrate is acutely toxic to aquatic animals. Hence there are regulations regarding its production and transportation in developing countries. Growing demand for triethyl citrate from various applications in South America and Middle East is expected to provide immense opportunities for the players in the market.

Europe emerged as the largest market for triethyl citrate in terms of volume and revenue. Growing demand for lubricants and polymer modifiers are expected to drive the market for triethyl citrate in the region. Surfactants industry is further adding to the demand of triethyl citrate in Europe. Environmental regulations and import issues are expected to hamper the growth of triethyl citrate market in this region. Due to impact of these restraining factors the demand in Europe is expected to grow at moderate pace in the near future. Central and Eastern Europe is expected to grow at considerable pace due to growth in plastics industry. Europe was followed by North America, where United States contributes significantly to consumption of triethyl citrate. North America market is matured as compared to other regions. Asia Pacific held low share in global triethyl citrate market. However, the demand is this region is expected to gain momentum due to growing industrialization and automotive industry. Growth of the triethyl citrate market is related to the industrialization in the region. Rest of the World held minute share however, South America and Middle East regions are expected to show highest growth rate in the near future.

Global triethyl citrate market is characterized by high level of consolidation. The market have experience significant level of mergers and acquisitions in the last few years. Major players have maintained presence across value chain by integrating forward and backward. Key players in triethyl citrate market include Hangzhou Trylead Chemical Technology, Tractus, Debye Scientific Co., Ltd, A&J Pharmtech Co., LTD., RennoTech Co., Ltd., Finetech Industry Limited, King Scientific and AN PharmaTech.