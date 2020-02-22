Upcoming Demand in F2/N2 Gas Mixture Market By 2026

Staggering rise in consumer electronic products has spurred the application of F2/N2 gas mixture. Substantially high demand for the gas mixture also comes from the plastic and polymers industries. Despite consolidation, the market is witnessing rounds of substantial investments by small players. Rapid strides made by the electronics industries will help the market to attain a volume of 26,377 tons by 2026.

An upcoming report offers an in-depth analysis and forecast for the global F2/N2 gas mixture market for the period of 2018 to 2026. The study considers 2017 as a base year, and present forecast for the period between 2018 and 2026. The Compound Average Growth Rate of eight years has been represented in the report. This Persistence Market Research study of F2/N2 gas mixture market covers several key perspectives in qualitative and quantitative aspects, value chain analysis, market dynamics and key trends prevailing across the value chain, pricing analysis based on the segmentation, competition analysis, regional and segmental growth comparison, forecast factors, macro-economic factors, and industry growth analysis, along with segment-level projections. On the basis of volume, the global F2/N2 gas mixture market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2018 and 2026.

PMR offers F2/N2 gas mixture study at regional as well as at global level with market segmentation on the basis of product type, application, and regions. The key objective of the study to offer key insights on competition positioning, market potential of F2/N2 gas mixture, opportunity analysis, market dynamics, growth rate, and other key relevant information and statistics.

F2/N2 gas is a type of fluorine gas mixture which widely used for surface modification of fluoropolymers. F2/N2 gas mixture is used for the surface activation and for creation of barrier properties on plastic surfaces. Activation of surface, the fluoro-oxidation of plastics created by fluorine gas mixture, improves the adhesion and wettability of the plastic surface. This enhanced adhesion permits printing, painting & bonding of plastic components which includes automotive parts or printing labels. F2/N2 gas mixture is available in 10?-90%N2 and 20?-80%N2 concentration

The F2/N2 gas mixture report is structured in such a way that readers can develop a thorough understanding of the market. The report starts with an executive summary, followed by the market definition, market taxonomy, market background, market analysis by key segments, regional analysis, and competition landscape. Each section of the report covers a qualitative and quantitative study of the F2N2 gas mixture market on the basis of historical developments, key opinions of industry experts and current trends in the market.

The second section of the report starts with a market introduction of F2/N2 gas mixture, market taxonomy and definitions with respect to the global F2/N2 gas mixture market. In the next section, report describes the qualitative study which includes, macro-economic factors, market viewpoint, associated industry growth factors, weighted average pricing (WAP) analysis and value chain summary covering approximate margins.

Next section of the report key insights of market dynamics such as, key trends, challenges, key driving factors both from supply and demand side at global level. Potential opportunities for the manufacturers have been presented in the subsequent section of the same section. Additionally, section covers market impact analysis of market dynamics on the global F2/N2 gas mixture market at a qualitative level based on primary interview insights.

Subsequent sections of the F2/N2 gas mixture report provides volume (Tons) and value (US$ Mn) projections for the above mentioned segments at a global and at regional level. In addition, the market covers unique analysis, which includes, incremental $ opportunity, year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, absolute $ opportunity, market attractiveness analysis, basis point share (BPS) analysis for the each types at regional and at global level. The global F2/N2 gas mixture market values signified in these sections have been agglomerated by gathering data and key statistics at a regional and global level.

As already discussed above, the F2/N2 gas mixture market has been split into a segments of product type, application and region. Basis point share analysis analyzed the segment individual contribution in the growth of market. This information is helpful for the identification of various key trends of F2/N2 gas mixture.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape of the F2/N2 gas mixture market has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view categorized on the basis of providers present in the value chain, their presence in the F2/N2 gas mixture market and key differentiating strategies. The report covers key manufacturers and their market share of F2/N2 gas mixtures. This section is included in the report to provide the reader with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment. Detailed profiles of providers have also been included under the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the F2/N2 gas mixture market. Examples of some of the key competitors covered in the report on the F2/N2 gas mixture market include Solvay SA, Versium Materials, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Air Liquide S.A., Hyosung Japan Co., Ltd, Ingentec Corp, Pelchem SOC Ltd, Wuxi Yuntong Gas Co., Ltd. are some of the key participants covered in this study.

