Urgent Health Care Centers Market by Production, Import, Export and Consumption Forecast and Regional Analysis by 2025

Some of the major drivers for the growth of acute care centers include demographic trends towards rapidly aging population, expansion of private insurance coverage, rising incidence of stress-related acute diseases such as stroke etc. According to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the National Ambulatory Medical Care survey, population aged over 65 in the U.S. will be doubled by 2030. Although the elderly population in the U.S. represents only 13% of the overall population, patients aged 65 and above it accounted for 38% of emergency medical responses in 2011. Expansion of private insurance coverage is expected to further push the market for acute care centers as over 55% of the U.S. acute care patients are reimbursed by private insurance. Development of guidelines for acute care would further raise the patient’s trust in service providers and thus increase the adoption. But high rates of claim denials is a major concern and thus limiting the growth of acute care centers market.

The global market for acute care centers market is segmented on basis of service providers and geography:

Segmentation by Acute Care Service Providers Primary Care Centers Hospitals Emergency Rooms Free Standing Emergency Rooms Coronary and Intensive Care Centers Neonatal Intensive care Centers



On the basis of service providers, the global acute care centers market has been segmented into primary care centers, hospital, and free-standing emergency rooms, coronary & intensive care centers, neonatal intensive care centers etc. Decreasing access to primary care services due to lack of medical resources and overcrowding at primary care physicians office etc. is pushing patients towards situations where they have to seek for acute care. However, obtaining healthcare at acute care centers has led to 80% saving in U.S. healthcare expenditure in 2010.

On the basis of regional presence, global acute care centers market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America will continue to dominate the global acute care centers market due to high patient volumes. Moreover, acute care centers in the U.S. are trying to implement Electronic Medical Record (EMR) systems hence patients can be directly referred to the hospital. Europe is expected to hold second largest market share in global acute care centers market due to rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases.

The market for acute care centers is highly fragmented with a large number of urgent care chains operating in the global market. In 2011, U.S. Healthcare systems had approximately 9,900 operational urgent care chains which comprised of less than 1% of a total market.

