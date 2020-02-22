Yohimbine Market Factors Boosting Industry To Record An Impressive Growth

Yohimbe is an evergreen tree found in parts of western and central Africa, yohimbine is a chemical found in the bark of yohimbe tree which is used to make medicine. Yohimbine has various therapeutic uses such as help in weight loss, as an antidepressant, in treating erectile dysfunction and sexual problems in men and women and so has wide applications in the pharmaceutical industry. It is also used as a dietary supplement as it helps in the muscle build up. Yohimbine is available in the market as a prescription drug for treatment of erectile dysfunction. As a dietary supplement, yohimbine is sold as yohimbine hydrochloride or yohimbine bark extract readily available in the market. Yohimbine supplements are banned in countries like Australia, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom as the major concern is inaccurate labeling of the product as yohimbine has serious side effects if consumed at higher doses.

Therapeutic Uses of Yohimbine

Yohimbine is used in medications for depression called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors. It is also used to improve symptoms of dry mouth in people on medications for antidepressants. The active ingredient of yohimbe plant is used to treat anxiety related to phobias. There is evidence that yohimbine is helpful for erectile dysfunction and so is widely used in medicine. It is also known to improve sexual problems associated with a class of medications used for depression. Researchers suggest that yohimbine helps in improving exercise performance and help in building muscle mass. It is also useful to increase blood pressure in people with orthostatic hypotension (head rush) due to low blood pressure. It is also used to treat exhaustion, chest pain. It is also useful to improve symptoms of diabetic complications such as cardiovascular diseases, neuropathy, and others.

Yohimbine Market Segmentation

On the basis of form, the yohimbine market has been segmented as-

Capsule

Powder

On the basis of end user, the yohimbine market has been segmented as –

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary supplements

Yohimbine Market: Key Players

The key players operating in yohimbine market are Starwest botanicals Inc., Nutrex Research Inc., Allmax Nutrition Inc., Wuhan Vanzpharm Inc., Xian Tianrui Biotech Co. Ltd., Xiamen Shenghang Saichuang Biological Tech Co. Ltd., Zhuhai Jiacheng Bio-tech Co. Ltd. As there is increase in demand of dietary supplements, a lot of regional players are expected to enter in the market and is expected to make the market more competitive, resulting in scale up of yohimbine market over the forecast period.

Yohimbine Market Opportunities

Yohimbine market has a wide opportunity for it being used as dietary supplements. Various countries have banned yohimbine use as supplements as it has serious side effects such as dizziness, nausea, rapid heartbeat, and insomnia if consumed at an unknown or high dose. The market for yohimbine can be scaled up into those countries with improving label information and dosage amount in products. Yohimbine is a fat burning compound which is expected to increase its consumption for fat loss diet and new products are expected to enter for fat loss. Globally there is seen an increase in depression and anxiety in adults, yohimbine is being used as antidepressants and so which is expected to propel the market.

Yohimbine Market: Regional Outlook

Globally the market for yohimbine is expected to increase its demand in the pharmaceutical industry. The Asia Pacific region is expected to have a major market for yohimbine as herbal dietary supplements. The market for yohimbine as a dietary supplement after improving the label content and giving sufficient information for dosing. The market for yohimbine is expected to grow for its applications to develop new medicines.

