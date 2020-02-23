3D Integrated Circuits Market Secret Factors Behind the Growth in New Research On Top Players

“3D Integrated Circuits Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026” is the latest addition to MarketResearchReports.Biz industry research reports collection.

The global market for 3D integrated circuits market has been expanding on account of advancements in the electronics and semiconductors industry. The use of silicon wafers for the manufacture of 3D integrated circuits has played a major role in establishing the utility and favourable performance of these circuits. The wide application portfolio of 3D integrated circuits can be acclaimed as a key driver of demand within the global market. Furthermore, several new developments in the global electrical industry have also aided the growth of the global 3D integrated circuits market. Several international entities are working towards classifying the various types of 3D integrated circuits. Henceforth, the global market for 3D integrated circuits is expected to offer lucrative opportunities in the years to come.

The optimal efficiency of 3D integrated circuits is the key reason behind the growth of the global market. These chipsets can accommodate greater functionality within a small space. Moreover, the cost of manufacturing 3D integrated circuits is lower as against other circuits or 3D technologies. This factor has also played a pivotal role in propelling market demand. The integration of circuit layers in these chipsets imparts a higher level of efficiency to them. The power consumption via 3D integrated circuits can also optimized which in turn propel market demand.

The unique and utility-driven design of 3D integrated circuits is amongst the subsidiary benefits served by these chipsets. Increased security and larger bandwidth are also two of the major attributes of 3D integrated circuits. Henceforth, the cumulative revenues within the global 3D integrated circuits market are expected to reach new heights.

The significant growth of the IT industry depending on VLSI circuits is one of the significant factors affecting the global 3D integrated circuits market over the forecast period. Furthermore, miniaturization of consumer devices which uses complex integrated circuits is suggested to have a positive impact on the global 3D integrated circuits market. However the significant cost of 3D integrated circuits is suggested to hamper the growth of the global 3D integrated circuits market over the forecast period. Additionally, owing to the lower surface to volume ratio and high power density thermal issues are caused within a 3D integrated circuit architecture which is anticipated to hinder the growth of the global 3D integrated circuits market over the forecast period. The prominent consumer industry in the Asia Pacific region is suggested hold a significant potential for the growth of the 3D integrated circuits over the forecast period.

The global 3D integrated circuits market can be divided into four main segments namely – ‘by technology’, ‘by application’, ‘by end use’ and ‘by region’. As per ‘by technology’ the global 3D integrated circuits market is segmented into four sub parts namely – Through Silicon Vias, Through Glass Vias, Silicon Interposer and others. The Through Silicon Vias (TSV) technology is anticipated to hold a prominent share in the global 3D integrated circuits market over the forecast period. As per ‘by application’ the global 3D integrated circuits market can be divided into six sub parts namely – logic, Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS), Memory, LED, Sensors and others. As per ‘by end use’ the global 3D integrated circuits market can be sub divided into seven sub segments namely – consumer electronics, IT and telecommunication, military and defense, automotive, healthcare, industrial and others. The consumer electronics industry is anticipated to hold a prominent share owing to its significant presence in the Asia Pacific region. As per region the global 3D integrated circuits market is divided into five main regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America. The North America region is anticipated to hold a significant share owing to the significant presence of prominent 3D integrated circuit players within the region.

Owing to the growing need of ICs solving complex problems the 3D integrated circuits market is consisting of multiple leading players. Some of the major players are United Microelectronics Corp., STmicroelectronics Nv, Broadcom Ltd, Intel Corporation, TSMC Ltd., Toshiba Corp., ASE Group, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Amkor Technology and Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. Among others

