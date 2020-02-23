5D Data Storage Market – The Democratization of Innovation for the Internet of Things

The 5th dimension inside of the discs are the size and orientation in relation to the 3-dimensional position of the nanostructures. The tiny patterns printed on the 3 layers allow an optical illusion to the viewer giving different view of the patterns when viewed from different angles. Each disc layer of the 5D data storage has multiple layers of macro and micro images.

The expected driver for the 5D data storage market is the need for a secure and portable form of data storage product. Within the military and other related industry verticals secured data communication or transfer becomes a problem. Hence, this factor of secured data storage product can drive the future years across diverse industry verticals.

Furthermore, big data is expected to allow commercializing of 5D data storage discs to diverse applications as data is increasing exponentially with time. On the other hand, one of the main challenge for the 5D data storage market is that the commercialization of the disc is not expected to reach the market soon as the University is not yet ready to disclose the key for the 5D data storage disc for reading the rich information to the industries.

Another challenge will be the high cost of the glass making it less accessible to wider applications. One of the anticipated opportunities are no mere substitution for ultrafast lasers which will make the product grow across the high technology adopted regions. Another opportunity for the 5D data storage is that civilization around are looking forward to record their culture and developments to pass it on to their next generations. Additionally, secret military agencies emerging on a huge scale across territories is also expected to be an opportunity for the 5D data storage market.

To conclude, the 5D data storage disc featuring 360TB data capacity, withstanding up to 1000°C temperature, able to have a life of 13.8 billion years at 190°C is expected to rule the big data market in near future once leading industry players invest in R&D to come up with more products in the 5D data storage market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

