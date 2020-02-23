Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2025

Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) is one of the most widespread, catastrophic, and incurable diseases among humans in the world. According to a report published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2013, deaths caused by HIV ranked sixth in the total number of deaths in the world. Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) presents itself as a complex mixture of symptoms, all related to severe immune compromise, while AIDS is an advanced stage of HIV infection.

Globally, the number of annual deaths caused due to HIV/AIDS declined from 2.3 million in 2005 to 1.5 million in 2013, according to a report on AIDS published by the UN. For the treatment of AIDS/HIV, anti-retroviral therapy (ART) is used, which is a combination of medicines that have proved to be effective for years. Anti-retroviral therapy prevents the multiplication of human immunodeficiency virus, and thereby, reduces virus in the patient’s body, protecting the immune system. HIV regimen initially includes three anti-retroviral drugs from at least two different drug classes.

If employed on time, anti-retroviral therapy prevents HIV infection from culminating into AIDS; the therapy increases the lifespan of the patient and also significantly reduces the risk of transmission of the virus. Pharmaceutical companies are focusing on research and development of novel drugs that can prove to be a long-term cure for HIV virus and can forever suppress the virus throughout the life of an individual. Thus, anticipated approval of several new drugs for treatment of AIDS in the near future is poised to propel the growth of the acquired immunodeficiency syndrome treatment market during the forecast years.

The acquired immunodeficiency syndrome treatment market can be divided into drug therapy, gene therapy, cell therapy, and others. Based on disease indication, the acquired immunodeficiency syndrome treatment market can be categorized into genetic disorders, rare cancer, rare blood disorders, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and others. In terms of region, the acquired immunodeficiency syndrome treatment market can be classified into Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), North America (NA), and Latin America (LA).

Key players in the acquired immunodeficiency syndrome treatment market are Shire Plc., AstraZeneca Eli Lilly and Company, Merck KGaA, Sanofi, Pfizer, Inc., Amgen Inc., Biogen Inc., Novartis AG, Actelion Ltd, Daiichi Sankyo Company, etc. Intense competition is driving acquisitions and in-licensing agreements as companies are striving to expand and diversify their product pipeline. For instance, Shire Plc., acquired Dyax Corp in 2015 in order to expand the former’s product offerings for acquired immunodeficiency syndrome treatment. Strategic partnerships and alliances are common as companies are aiming to synergize their programs and develop combination acquired immunodeficiency syndrome therapies.