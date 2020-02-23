Acute Otitis Media Treatment and Management Market to Surge at a Robust Pace by 2025

Acute otitis media (AOM) is a common infection, which usually affects children. The disease leads to inflammation of middle-ear forming a middle-ear infusion. It is the second most common disease in children after upper respiratory tract infection. The disease exhibits symptoms such as fever, ear discharge (otorrhoe), irritability, and otalgia. Acute otitis media (AOM) affects approximately 80% children aged between 1 year and 5 years. Globally, the cumulative incidence rate of acute otitis media is 10.85%.

Around 709 million cases of acute otitis media are reported across the world each year, of these 51% occur in children aged under five years. Children between 6 months and 18 months are at a high risk of getting the disease. If the disease is left untreated, it could lead to permanent hearing loss. Repeated acute otitis media episodes in an individual can result into severe complications such as hearing loss/impairment, intracranial infection, and facial paralysis. Bacteria and viruses are the causative agents of this infection. Streptococcus pneumoniae is the major pathogen responsible for this infection. Around 35% to 55% cases of acute otitis media are caused due to bacteria and about 20% to 30% cases of acute otitis media are due to viruses.

Rise in incidence of acute otitis media cases drives the global acute otitis media treatment and management market. Other factors such as increase in young maternal age, children with aboriginal ancestry, and rise in number of women who smoke during pregnancy lead to rise in the number of acute otitis media cases. This in turn propels the global acute otitis media treatment and management market. However, frequent use of antibiotics in treating acute otitis media is giving rise to antibiotic resistant strains restricting the use of certain drugs in the treatment of the disease. This hampering the growth of the acute otitis media treatment and management market.

The global acute otitis media treatment and management market can be segmented based on type of medical care therapy, type of surgical care, distribution channel, and region. In terms of type of medical care therapy, the market can be categorized into antimicrobial therapy, antihistamine-decongestants drugs therapy, steroid therapy, and mucolytic drugs therapy. Based on type of surgical care, the global acute otitis media treatment and management market can be classified into tympanocentesis, myringotomy, and myringotomy. In terms of distribution channel, the market can be divided into hospitals, ENT specialist clinics, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Geographically, the global acute otitis media treatment and management market can be segmented into five key regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Incidence rate of acute otitis media is high in countries in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia has a high number of children affected with the disease. In less developed countries, the disease is quite common and one of the major causes of childhood mortality.

Poor hygiene facilities, less health care infrastructure, and lack of awareness are the major causes of high cases of acute media otitis in the less developed and under developed nations. Increase in awareness about the disease and rise in incidence rate in other parts of the globe boost market growth. Moreover, the unmet medical need presents an opportunity for all research and development programs to invest in the global acute otitis media treatment and management market.

Key players in the global acute otitis media treatment and management market include Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Inc., Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Astellas Pharma, Inc. and Bristol Myers Squibb Company.