Advancement: Global Radar Level Transmitter Market- Huge Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

Radar level sensor also called as microwave sensor emits microwave beams through transmitter to the surface of the liquid in a container or in a tank. After hitting the surface of the liquid, these waves are reflected back to the microwave/radar sensor that is usually mounted on the top of the tank. The time from emission to reception of the signals is proportional to the level in the tank. The integrated electronics converts the measured value into an analog or digital signal for transmission. This signal can be used for an external display or a process control system. Additional components for separation, overvoltage protection or wireless communication enable a wide range of applications in all industrial sectors.

Radar Level Sensor Market – Drivers and Restraints

Stringent government regulations in various end-use industries are aiding the growth of radar level sensor market. For instance, there are improved regulations in food and beverages industries in order to maintain sanitation standards. These regulations are imposed to prevent harmful contamination in food & beverages to ensure public safety. Similarly, in oil and gas industries, strict measures are issued by government for over spilling and leakage detection. Thus, due these imposed regulations, the manufacturers are shifting to non-contact level sensors such as radar level sensors. Radar level sensors have no moving parts and require no maintenance. Also, they can handle difficult tank conditions due to ultra-high sensitivity and unique signal processing features. Moreover, these sensors have long measuring range and are unaffected by changing process conditions. Furthermore, these sensors can be easily installed and are highly flexible with interchangeable transmitter heads and antennas. Therefore, they are finding increasing applications in power plants, chemical and petrochemical industry, etc.

Counterfeits of radar level sensors and growing price based competition are the major factors that are restraining the growth of the radar level sensor market to some extent. In spite of this, the radar level sensor market is expected to prosper across several regions of the world.

Radar Level Sensor Market – Segmentation

The global radar level sensor market can be classified on the basis of sensing technology, end-use industry, and geography. Based on sensing technology, the radar level sensor market can be segmented into through air and guided wave. Based on end-use industry, the radar level sensor market can be segmented into food and beverage processing, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, chemical, water & wastewater treatment and others. Based on geography, the radar level sensor market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. Asia Pacific is expected to be a highly attractive region amongst all owing to growing industrialization and increasing use of automation systems. Furthermore, this region encompasses largest number of process industries such as food and beverage processing, pharmaceuticals, chemical, etc. Therefore, it has become a major market for radar level sensors across the globe.

Radar Level Sensor Market – Key Players

Prominent players operating in the radar level sensor market include ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Dandong Tongbo Electric (Group) Co., Ltd., Siemens AG, Riels Instruments S.r.l., Garner Industries, Inc. (Binmaster), Sick AG, KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH, Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, AMETEK, Inc., Endress+Hauser AG, Valcom, Inc., and VEGA Grieshaber KG.

