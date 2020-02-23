Air Traffic Management Market – Latest Trends, Major Manufacturers, Global Analysis and Future Growth Study 2019 – 2024

The global air traffic management market is expected to USD 122.65 billion by the end of 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.81%. The report on global air traffic management market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the economies and geographies of the potential customer group can help to gain business acumen for better strategic decision making. Our market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the strategies adopted by the players in different verticals and help the organization to decide target audience.

The air traffic management market research report provides the company usability profiles and analyze the business overview, business product offering, SWOT analysis, and business strategy of the following company:

1. Adacel Technologies Limited

2. BAE Systems PLC

3. Comsoft Solution GmbH

4. Harris Corporation

5. Honeywell International, Inc.

6. Indra Sistemas, S.A.

7. Northrop Grumman Corporation

8. Raytheon Company

9. Saab AB

10. Thales S.A.

This research report categorizes the global air traffic management market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the air traffic management is studied across Air Traffic Control, Air Traffic Flow & Capacity Management, and Air Traffic Services.

Based on Airport Class, the air traffic management is studied across Class A, Class B, and Class C.Based on Investment, the air traffic management is studied across Brownfield, and Greenfield.Based on Application, the air traffic management is studied across Automation, Communication, Navigation, Simulation, and Surveillance.Based on End User, the air traffic management is studied across Civil & Commercial, and Military & Defense.

Based on geography, the air traffic management is studied across Americas (United States), Europe, Middle East & Africa (United Kingdom, Germany, and Saudi Arabia), and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, and India).

Research Methodology:

Our market forecasting is based on a market model derived from market connectivity, dynamics, and identified influential factors around which assumptions about the market are made. These assumptions are enlightened by fact-bases, put by primary and secondary research instruments, regressive analysis and an extensive connect with industry people. Market forecasting derived from in-depth understanding attained from future market spending patterns provides quantified insight to support your decision-making process. The interview is recorded, and the information gathered in put on the drawing board with the information collected through secondary research.

