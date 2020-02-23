Alkyl Succinic Anhydrides (ASA) Market : Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players

Alkyl Succinic Anhydrides (ASA) Market: Overview

Alkyl succinic anhydrides (ASA) are fiber reactive nuclear sizing agents used in the paper industry. Sizing papers with alkyl succinic anhydrides (ASA) emulsions help impart water resistance by controlling its printing properties. Alkyl succinic anhydrides (ASA) is an efficient sizing agent, especially suitable for the environmental protection requirements. Alkyl succinic anhydrides (ASA) cures kinetics depending on the conversion to the ketone form of the compound, which occurs during drying of the paper at high temperature. Traditional applications of alkyl succinic anhydrides (ASA) in the paper industry includes several tedious steps, such as emulsification, the mixing of emulsified alkyl succinic anhydrides (ASA) with an aqueous mixture that contains fibers, cellulosic fines, mineral particles, and other chemical agents. The alkyl succinic anhydrides (ASA) emulsion particles adhere either to the fibers, to cellulosic fines, or to mineral surfaces in the suspension during the manufacturing of paper sheet.

Alkyl Succinic Anhydrides (ASA) Market: Drivers & Restraints

Alkyl succinic anhydrides (ASA) market are used in the form of emulsions in sizing of finer qualities of paper. In comparison to other acidic sizing agent, such as gum rosin, alkyl succinic anhydrides (ASA) aids in reducing machine breakdown and water recycling difficulties of the standard acidic paper manufacture process. Alkyl succinic anhydrides (ASA) market also minimizes water absorption and enhances the surface conditions of paper during a neutral paper manufacturing process. In the paper industry, alkyl succinic anhydrides (ASA) market play a significant role in minimizing the detrimental environmental impact of water contamination by facilitating the recycling of water in the paper production process.

Alkyl Succinic Anhydrides (ASA) Market: Key Segments

In terms of application, the global alkyl succinic anhydrides (ASA) market can be segmented into printing and writing papers, paperboards, newsprints and paperboard grades. Alkyl succinic anhydrides (ASA) market can be used to manufacture any type of paper. Alkyl succinic anhydrides (ASA) market optimizes parameters such as surface hydrophobicity, absorption of liquids, writability and printability, dimensional stability, and runnability of the manufacturing unit.

Alkyl Succinic Anhydrides (ASA) Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the global alkyl succinic anhydrides (ASA) market can be classified into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The alkyl succinic anhydrides (ASA) market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a considerable pace due to rapid industrialization in developing economies in the region. Demand for alkyl succinic anhydrides (ASA) market is increasing due to the rise in demand for paper in packaging in the e-retailer industry. Manufacturing of these products is mainly concentrated in China, Japan, and India owing to low labor cost and easy availability of raw materials. Furthermore, various packaging manufactures are establishing their base in various developing economies to reduce trading cost and increase their economies of scale. North America and Europe also held prominent share of the global alkyl succinic anhydrides (ASA) market in 2017.

Alkyl Succinic Anhydrides (ASA) Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global alkyl succinic anhydrides (ASA) market include BASF SE, Kemira, Inc., Yanzhou Tiancheng Chemical, and Tiancheng. These players engage in research & development activities, strategic alliances, and mergers & acquisitions to gain market share.