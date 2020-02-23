Analysis of Global Whey Protein Market 2019-2025: Agropur, Arla Foods, Fonterra, Milk Specialties

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Whey Protein Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Constant research in expanding the therapeutic properties of whey protein has expanded its potential in food supplementation. Whey protein isolates and concentrates has made way to infant formulations, and a wide range of functional products. Prospects have been fueled by arguably vast health-promoting effects of whey protein, such as in anticancer therapeutics, cholesterol management, and cardiovascular disease management. However, a key challenge in wider commercialization is adverse effects in people who are lactose-intolerant. Nonetheless, most of the side-effects have been traced to the overconsumption. Moreover, consumption is constantly bolstered by the popularity of whey protein as milk protein substitutes and nutraceuticals, increasingly in developed regions. Developing regions such as Asia Pacific are seeing rapidly growing prospect. The market is expected to clock a CAGR of nearly 10% during 2018 – 2025.

The global functional food and nutraceuticals market is the immediate parent market of the global whey protein ingredients market. Owing to the rising inclination toward health and fitness, consumers across countries are purchasing products that contain high amount of protein. The inclination toward health and wellness trend is going to rise in the coming years and it is favorable for the global whey protein ingredients market.

Increase in the percentage of elder people across the global will be the primary factor for increase of the global whey protein market over the expected period.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Whey Protein include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Whey Protein include

Agropur

Arla Foods

Fonterra

Milk Specialties

Glanbia

AMCO Proteins

Hilmar Ingredients

Sports Supplements

Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board

Market Size Split by Type

Whey Protein Concentrate

Whey Protein Isolate

Hydrolyzed Whey Protein

Others

Market Size Split by Application

Food And Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Others

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Whey Protein market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Whey Protein market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Whey Protein manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

