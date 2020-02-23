Anti-Slip Coatings Market Predicted to Rise at a Lucrative CAGR throughout 2019 to 2027

Global Anti-slip Coatings Market: Overview

The global anti-slip coatings market is experiencing high demand due to rapid growth in industrialization. Growing application of anti-slip coatings in stairs, workshop floors, scaffolds, and various others creates new options for growing this market as well. Another significant factor is the resistant of magnet wire against acids, oils, and detergents and no need for any premixing are also projected to bolster demand in the global anti-slip coatings market.

Moreover, new safety regulations relating to avoid safety caused due to slipping is also fueling growth in this market. Proper implementation of these rules in the building and construction industry also propelled growth for anti-slip coatings. Along with this information various other factors control growth in the global anti-slip coatings market. Currently, ongoing trends in the market, segmentation, player’s initiatives, and few others are all presented in this report. With these insights, stakeholders and key market participants will be capable of taking better decisions after getting complete information about the market.

Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market: Notable Developments

The global magnet wire market has huge potential for growth and emerging economies are providing lucrative opportunities for them to grow and establish themselves better. Therefore, players are putting efforts in research and development to make the best of these opportunities. For example,

Lately, PPG completed its high-performance waterborne and high-solids coatings production line in China. This development will enhance the service and production capabilities of PPG’s automotive coatings business in China.

3M introduced its anti-slip floor coating to advance safety. With this development, the company produces floor coating that combines anti-slip properties with peel able removability. It is a mixture of polymer dispersion and translucent beads.

Axalta Coating Systems, North Central Electric, Hempel A/S, Amsteps Products, Randolph Products, RPM International, Sherwin Williams, Paramelt RMC B.V , No Skidding Products, and Safemate Anti-slip Pvt. Ltd. are few other prominent players operating in the global anti-slip coatings market.

Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market: Trends and Opportunities

Growing industrialization and introduction of new safety regulations to reduce accidents caused due to slipping are the major factors driving demand in the global anti-slip coatings market. But with availability of easy-to-install substitutes such as anti-slip panels and requirement for efficient curing of anti-slip coatings might challenge in the growth in this market. However, use of advanced technology to develop new anti-slip coating and high growth in the construction sector might help overcoming these restraints.

Developing building and construction industry to bolster Asia Pacific Anti-Slip Coatings Market

Geographically, the global anti-slip coatings market covers North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these regions, Asia Pacific is expected to hold maximum share in the global anti-slip coatings market. The region has provided to be effective both in terms of consumption and in terms of production.

Presence of two most populace countries China and India are in Asia Pacific, which makes open new opportunities for growth due to the presence of a huge population. Together these two regional markets account of 35% share of the total anti-slip coatings market. Moreover, the availability of raw material has further strengthened the position of Asia Pacific in the global anti-slip coatings market. Significant development seen in building and construction industries has also boosted demand for anti-slip coatings in Asia Pacific region.