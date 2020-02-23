Application Performance Management (APM) Software Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Application performance management software is a combination of enterprise performance management (EPM) or corporate performance management (CPM. It helps an organization in its planning, budgeting, modelling, and forecasting activities through dashboard displays of enterprise performance data and real-time and predictive analytics. Application performance management software monitors and manages the organizational performance by analyzing key performance indicators such that individual and project performances can be improved in relation to organizational goals and strategies. This helps in increasing organizational profitability through effective strategizing and planning. Additionally, it gives an organization a competitive edge through forecasting, and internal and external insights.

The growing need to track and analyze organizational performance, especially with huge data generated due to rising digitization among companies, has been driving the need for application performance management software globally. The increasing amount of data generated and recorded by organizations can be analyzed to track and scrutinize performance at all levels of the enterprise. With growing competition, there is an immediate need to gain a competitive and strategic edge over competitors.