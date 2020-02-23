Assisting decision makers to understand Oven Bags and Pouches Market opportunities, partners and competitors

Players wanting to steal a march over their competitors in the global oven bags and pouches market are focusing on product development. The market at present is seeing an upswing on account of the changing lifestyle of people worldwide which has driven up demand for convenient packaging solutions. Since oven bags and pouches are easy to use and can withstand temperatures up to 220-degree centigrade, they are seeing swift uptake.

Hampering demand for oven bags and pouches, on the other hand, is the concerns about the health hazards presented by them on account of the migration of the volatile and non-volatile organic compounds from the oven bags to the food items placed in them. Emergence of new products such as stand-up ovenable pouches is however helping to overcome such challenges by opening up new avenues of growth.

A report by Transparency Market Research forecasts the global oven bags and pouches market to rise at a steady CAGR of 8.0% from 2017 to 2025 to become worth US$3.9 bn by the end of 2025 from US$2.0 bn, in 2016.

Rapidly Changing Consumer Preferences Propels Market Growth in the Middle East and Africa

From a geographical standpoint, Europe dominates the global oven bags and pouches market vis-à-vis both value and volume. The region is predicted to consume 3,682,045 thousand units of oven bags and pouches by 2025-end. In terms of value, the region will likely clock a CAGR of 7.4% from 2017 to 2025 to attain a value of US$1.60 bn by the end of the forecast period. Europe currently accounts for an estimated 42.5% of the global oven bags and pouches market, in terms of value.

Vis-à-vis growth rate, the Middle East and Africa is predicted to surpass all other regions by rising at a 10.2% CAGR during the forecast period. The region, along with South Africa is expected to see rising demand for oven bags and pouches on the back of changing consumer preferences towards ovenable packaging solution. Asia Pacific too will see impressive growth – around 9.8% CAGR from 2017 to 2025 – to reach a value of US$450.6 mn by the end of the forecast period.

Some of the noteworthy players in the global oven bags and pouches market are S. C. Johnson & Son, Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd, Sealed Air Corporation, Mondi Group, Berry Global Group, Inc., The Clorox Company, and DuPont Teijin Films U.S. Limited Partnership.

