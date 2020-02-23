Automated Tax Software 2019 Global Market – Challenges, Drivers, Outlook, Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

Automated Tax Software Market 2019

Tax Software helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales tax, VAT, excise tax, and other transactional tax requirements.

In 2018, the global Automated Tax Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Automated Tax Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automated Tax Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

APEX Analytix

Avalara

CCH

eDocSolutions

eGov Systems

Exactor

LegalRaasta

LumaTax

Ryan

Sage Intacct

Sales Tax DataLINK

Sovos Compliance

Thomson Reuters

Vertex

Xero

Zoho

Service Objects

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Web Software

Mobile Software

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Transportation

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Food Services

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Automated Tax Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Automated Tax Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

