Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Competitive Dynamics, Global Size, Outlook And Forecast To 2022

Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Future Scope, Analysis by Biodegradable Plastic (Thermoplastic Starch (TPS), Aliphatic-Aromatic Copolyesters (AAC), Controlled Degradation Masterbatches) by Composition (Starch, Starch Blended With Polylactic Acid (PLA), Starch Blended With Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), by Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Rest of World) – Forecast to 2022

Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Synopsis

Mulch is a layer of material used to cover the surface of soil to conserve moisture, improve land fertility and to reduce weed growth. Biodegradable mulch films are used in an eco-friendly manner to carry out agriculture with limited arable land to enhance crop quality by maintaining temperature.

The global biodegradable mulch films market is poised to grow approximately at 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth of global biodegradable mulch films market can be attributed to factors such as depleting arable land with growing population and increased government regulations promoting usage of bio-based products. The key players in the market are investing in R&D to develop fully bio based mulch films. The lack of availability of such mulch films and high initial cost are the major restraints to the market growth.

Key Players

BASF SE (Germany)

RKW SE (Germany)

AL-PACK Enterprises Ltd. (Canada)

British Polythene Industries PLC (U.K.)

Kingfa Science & Tech Co. Ltd. (China)

BioBag International AS (Norway)

AEP Industries Inc. (U.S.)

Armando Alvarez (Spain)

Novamont S.P.A. (Italy)

AB Rani Plast OY (Finland) are some of the leading players operating in this market.

Regional Analysis of Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Market

Asia Pacific dominated the global Biodegradable Mulch Films Market and accounted for around 60% of the market share in 2015. The rising population has increased the demand of food in the region, which in turn drives the biodegradable mulch film market.

It is followed by Europe, where the increasing adoption of bio-based products is expected to drive the market. During the forecast period, the region is expected to witness moderate growth.

Target Audience

Manufactures

Raw Materials Suppliers

Aftermarket suppliers

Research Institute / Education Institute

Potential Investors

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Product Analysis

Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the market for different recycled product types

Additional Information

Regulatory Landscape

Pricing Analysis

Macroeconomic Indicators

Geographic Analysis

Geographical analysis across 15 countries

Company Information

Profiling of 10 key market players

In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title

Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies

Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Scope Of The Study

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Research Objective

2.1.3 Assumptions

2.1.4 Limitations

2.2 Research Process

2.2.1 Primary Research

2.2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Forecast Model

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Inhibitors

3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Continues…….

