Breast Pump Market Growth, Premium Insight, Industry Trends, Matrix Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2024

Breast pumps are devices used to suction milk from the breasts of lactating mothers and store it in a container to provide a continuous supply of breast milk for feeding their infants as and when required. For instance, when the mothers are not able to feed directly or are away for work, the stored milk can be fed to the infant by the caretakers. Breast pumps assist in triggering the milk ejection response from lactating mothers by creating a seal around the nipple and applying and releasing pressure.

The growth of the market is attributed to the rapid increase in working women population, inadequate maternity leave period and the growing awareness about the benefits and importance of breastfeeding. Other factors such as favourable reimbursement scenario, increasing healthcare expenditure by the government and technological developments in electric breast pumps will also help in the growth of the market. On the other hand, barriers such as high risk of contamination mainly in open system breast pumps, high maintenance of electricity battery pumps and hospital grade pumps, high cost of breast pumps coupled with low awareness, especially in under-developed countries such as Nigeria, Afghanistan and Bhutan are likely to restrain the market growth.

Major Key Players in this report are Philips, Medela, Pigeon, Ameda, Spectra Baby Products, Ardo Medical, NUK, Tommee Tippee, Dr.Brown’s, Chicco, Unimom, Lansinoh, Goodbaby, Evorie, Rikang Baby Products Company, Horigen, Xiaobaixiong Baby Products, Matyz Baby Products Company, Realbubee

This report is highly informative document with inclusion of comprehensive market data associated with the significant elements and subdivision of the “Global Breast Pump Market” that may impact the growth scenarios of the industry. The report may commendably help trades and decision makers to address the challenges and to gain benefits from highly competitive “Global Breast Pump Market”.

“Global Breast Pump Market” is research report of comprehensive nature which entails information in relation with major regional markets, current scenarios. This includes key regional areas such as North America, Global, Asia-Pacific, etc. and the foremost countries such as Global, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Global and China.

The world breast pump market is segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application and geography. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into manual breast pumps, battery powered breast pumps and electric breast pumps. By product type, the market is segmented into closed system breast pumps and open system breast pumps. Closed system breast pumps are both the highest revenue generating segment as well as the highest growing segment owing to higher benefits such as reduced risk of contamination and a preventive barrier between the pump and the milk collection kit. Based on application, the market is segmented into personal use pumps and healthcare/hospital grade pumps. In terms of geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

The North America breast pump market will be the leading revenue-generating region whereas Asia-Pacific will be the highest growing region, owing to growing demand for breast pumps. Asia-Pacific breast pump market is set to grow at a promising CAGR of approximately 10% from 2015 to 2022, due to factors such as rising disposable income and highly unmet medical needs.

Table of Content:

“Global Breast Pump Market” Research Report 2018-2025

Chapter 1: Breast Pump Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Global Breast Pump Market International Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Global Breast Pump Market

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Global Breast Pump Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Global Breast Pump Market Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis

Chapter 9: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Breast Pump Market

Chapter 10: Development Trend of Breast Pump Market Industry 2018-2025

Chapter 11: Industry Chain Suppliers of Breast Pump Market with Contact Information

This report guarantees that you will remain informed than your rivals and competition. With more than 150 tables and statistics examining the market, the analysis provides you a visual break down of their products, market pioneer’s, revenue predictions and sub-markets in addition to an investigation by 2025.