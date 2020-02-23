Burning Mouth Syndrome Treatment Market Set to Record Exponential Growth by 2025

The global burning mouth syndrome (BMS) treatment market is projected to be driven by growing incidence of BMS across the globe. The disease develops mostly after the age of 50, thus, the geriatric population is susceptible toward this disease. Growing geriatric population will therefore drive the market in developed countries such as in the U.K., the U.S., and Japan during the forecast period. In addition, rising investment in research and development for development of novel BMS therapeutics in coming years will fuel the demand for BMS treatment during the forecast period.

The global burning mouth syndrome (BMS) treatment market is classified on the basis of drug class, cause of disease, and distribution channel. Bases on cause of disease, the global burning mouth syndrome treatment market is bifurcated into primary burning mouth syndrome and secondary burning mouth syndrome. In primary burning mouth syndrome, no diagnostic or clinical abnormalities are observed after tests. Whereas, secondary burning mouth syndrome is caused due to various underlying medical condition. Out of these two, secondary burning mouth syndrome segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

The report also presents a comprehensive evaluation of the global burning mouth syndrome (BMS) treatment market by focusing drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. Regional and other segmentation are also provided in the report to offer a comprehensive overview of this market.

As BMS is hard to diagnose during the normal checkup, it is important that a doctor who specializes in oral medicine or oral surgery lead the diagnoses procedure. Otolaryngologists (ear, nose, and throat specialists), dermatologists, gastroenterologists, or neurologists may also be able to diagnose the disorder. Due to variation in diagnosis, the treatment for this disease also varies from patient to patient. There are certain tests that may help in diagnosing BMS such as allergy test, gastric reflux test, temporarily stopping medication, oral cultures or biopsies, blood test, and salivary measurements that will help in providing better treatments for BMS.

Regionally, the global burning mouth syndrome (BMS) treatment market is segmented into Europe, Middle East & Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Out of these regions, Europe and North America are likely to lead the market and hold significant share by the end of 2025. Major factors responsible for the growth in these regions are rising geriatric population and availability of advanced healthcare facilities. In addition, Asia Pacific also having showcases lucrative opportunities for the market due to the increasing geriatric population in Japan and large population in China and India.

The report gives out critical information about the competitive landscape of the global burning mouth syndrome (BMS) treatment market. These insights could help players change their strategies according to future scenarios or improve them as per current situations. Some of the prominent players in the market are Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., Baxter International Inc., Akorn Consumer Health, Sandoz Inc. (Novartis AG), and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.