Calcium Stearoyl Lactylate Market: Report Highlights The Competitive Scenario With Impact Of Drivers till 2026

Calcium stearoyl lactylate is a chemical product that finds widespread application as an additive in many food products. It is known by various names, such as CSL, calcium stearoyl-2 lactylate and calcium stearoyl lactylate. The FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has permitted calcium stearoyl lactylate for direct addition to food for human consumption. Calcium stearoyl lactylate is also known by E number E482. It is used in food and cosmetic industries as a surfactant, an emulsifier and a stabilizer. Calcium stearoyl lactylate is also used in the manufacturing of packaging materials. In addition, CSL also finds applications in pharmaceutical, healthcare and personal care sectors.

Calcium Stearoyl as a Food Additive

Calcium stearoyl lactylate is extensively used as a food additive in a wide variety of products such as desserts, pancakes, cereals, pasta, noodles, dumplings, toppings and frozen desserts. It also finds application in baked goods, especially yeast-leavened products, and is also used as a dough strengthener in bakeries.

Opportunities for Market Participants:

Attributing to the widespread applications of calcium stearoyl lactylate in the food industry as a stabilizer and emulsifier, the demand for calcium stearoyl lactylate has been escalating globally. In addition, calcium stearoyl lactylate is also used in various cosmetic products as a surfactant and stabilizer. The rapid growth of the food industry, specifically bakery and confectionery segments, is also expected to boost the demand for calcium stearoyl lactylate in the future. Also, calcium stearoyl lactylate is used in packaging, which is expected to further enhance the demand globally.

A large number of people globally are lactose intolerant, and calcium stearoyl lactylate can be consumed by the lactose intolerant population as it does not contain residual lactose. This factor is expected to enhance the demand for calcium stearoyl lactylate globally in the coming years

Global Calcium Stearoyl Lactylate Market: Regional Outlook

Calcium stearoyl lactylate registers ample demand from all over the world due to its growing applications in food and cosmetic industries. Globally, among all regions, Asia Pacific witnesses relatively high consumption of calcium stearoyl lactylate, due to the growth of cosmetic and food industries in the region. North America is a prominent producer of calcium stearoyl lactylate as the region has a significant chemical industry and growing cosmetic and food industries.

The Middle East and Africa region is pegged to be a promising market for calcium stearoyl lactylate, owing to the rapid economic growth in the region. In Latin America, cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries are slated to witness sound growth over the forecast period, which in turn is expected to propel the growth of the calcium stearoyl lactylate market.

Global Calcium Stearoyl Lactylate Market: Segmentation

On the basis of packaging, the global calcium stearoyl lactylate market has been segmented as:

Paper Bags

Pouches

Drums

Global Calcium Stearoyl Lactylate Market: Market Participants

Some of the major manufacturers and distributors of calcium stearoyl lactylate include ZHENGZHOU YIZELI INDUSTRIAL Co., Ltd, BOC Sciences, Parchem fine & specialty chemicals, Nikko Chemicals, Riken Vitamin, AN PharmaTech Co., Ltd, Hangzhou Gengyang Chemical Materials Co., Ltd., ChemTik, Niacet, Dow Corning Corporation, DSM nutritional products, Foodchem International Corporation, and Graham Chemical. Apart from these, many other manufacturers and industrialists have been showing a keen interest in calcium stearoyl lactylate which would enhance market growth in coming years.

