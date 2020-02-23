Cancer Biological Therapy Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2023
Biological therapy treatment is done with the help of living organisms, parts of living organisms or laboratory manufactured version of such content. There are various types of biological therapies, which inhibit specific molecules involved in development and growth of cancer tumor. Such therapies known as; cancer targeted therapies.
The global cancer biological therapy market is expected to reach USD 82,276.8 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecasted period.
The global cancer biological therapy market is segmented on the basis of phases, types, end users and regions. On the basis of phases, the market is segmented into phase I, phase II and phase III. In stage I & II the real impact of these therapies is seen and giving a success rate of 35% in Phase 1 and 20% in Phase II. The success rate of phase I is 35%.
On the basis of regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. North America has the dominating market for cancer biological therapy. The cancer biological therapy market for North America is estimated at USD 19,481.2 million in 2016 and expected to reach by USD 29,516.9 million by 2023 at a fastest CAGR of 5.10%.
Key Players
The leading market players in the global cancer biological therapy market include Merck Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene, ELI Lilly and Company, EnGeneIC, and Pfizer
Study objectives
• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global cancer biological therapy market
• To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on channels, applications, and regions for the global cancer biological therapy market.
• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, and comprehensively analysing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
• To provide economical factors that influences the global cancer biological therapy market
• To provide detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global cancer biological therapy market
Target Audience
• Pharmaceutical Companies
• Pharmaceutical Suppliers
• Cancer Research Organizations
• Potential Investors
• Key Executive (CEO and COO) and Strategy Growth Manager
• Reaserch Companies
Key Findings
• North America accounted for the largest market share in the global cancer biological therapy market, USD 19,481.2 million in 2016 and expected to reach by USD 29,516.9 million by 2023 at a fastest CAGR of 5.10%
• Colony stimulating factor is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of and 5.2% in the global cancer biological therapy market, by types
• Hospitals and clinics is contributing remarkable share in the market registering 47.8% in the global cancer biological therapy market, by end users in 2016
The reports also covers regional analysis
• North America
o US
o Canada
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o U.K.
o Italy
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Republic of Korea
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
o Middle East
o Africa
