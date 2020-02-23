Cell Culture Monitoring Biosensors Market Set to Garner Staggering Revenues by 2025

Biosensors are endogenous compounds (lactate and glucose), are used to monitor cell cultures. Cell cultures are used for several purposes such as for understanding biological mechanisms in the field of regenerative medicines and in development of new drugs and therapies. Since recent years, the new drug development market has been focusing on targeted drug therapies such as personalized medicines, biologics, and biosimilars. Targeted therapies are used for the treatment of chronic diseases such as cancer or rare diseases. Therefore, there is a need to expedite the development of such medicines.

Targeted drug therapies are patient-specific and require genetic testing. Cell cultures are used to conduct genetic studies. Cell culture procedures require periodic monitoring of cell culture in order to ensure appropriate growth of predetermined cells for testing and analysis and to avoid contamination. These procedures are generally time consuming.

Cell culture monitoring biosensor is defined as “a self-contained analytical device that conglomerates a physicochemical component with a biological component for the analysis of suitable analyte of biological importance.” The biosensors comprise an electrode in which the sensing element is present. The sensing element reacts with the desired analyte present in the cell culture and activates the electrode. Cell culture monitoring biosensors record various behaviors occurring during the process of cell culture such as variation in temperature, release of toxic substance, liberation of desired metabolites, increase in cell density, and occurrence of cell growth.

Based on electrode type, the global cell culture monitoring biosensors market can be segmented into thermometric biosensor, electrochemical biosensor, piezoelectric biosensor, fiber optic biosensor, and others. The market for electrochemical biosensor is expected to expand during the forecast period. On the basis of analyte, the global cell culture monitoring biosensors market can be divided into adenosine, hypoxanthine, glucose, ionosine, ATP, lactate, and others. Increase in research of biologics and personalized medicines has fueled the demand for cell culture monitoring biosensors.

Furthermore, manual cell culture monitoring is time consuming and increases the risk for contamination. Biosensors enable effective monitoring of cell culture growth, contamination, and byproducts. Thus, increase in demand for biosensors boosts the growth of the global cell culture monitoring biosensors market. Moreover, rise in awareness of cell culture monitoring biosensors and increase in production of biopharmaceuticals propel the global cell culture monitoring biosensors market. However, lack of qualified health care professionals and developed health care infrastructure hampers the growth of the global cell culture monitoring biosensors market.

In terms of geography, the global cell culture monitoring biosensors market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe dominated the global cell culture monitoring biosensors market due to rising percentage of population suffering from chronic diseases.

In addition, presence of developed health care infrastructure and increase in demand for targeted therapies such as biologics have accelerated the growth of the global cell culture monitoring biosensors market in these regions. Asia Pacific is an emerging market due to the increase in incidence of chronic diseases, rapid development of health care infrastructure, rising awareness about advanced treatment options, and increase in government expenditure in the health care sector. However, poorly developed health care infrastructure and high cost hamper the growth of the global cell culture monitoring biosensors market in Middle East & Africa.

Major players operating in the global cell culture monitoring biosensors market include PreSens Precision Sensing GmbH, Nova Biomedical, Conductive Technologies Inc., Lonza, CCIT Sensors AG, Nanomedical Diagnostics, Sierra Sensors GmbH, and Lifeonics.