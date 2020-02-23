Cold Pain Therapy Market to Observe Strong Development by 2025

The cold pain therapy includes the usage of cold materials to relieve pain. Cryotherapy is commonly used as an essential injury management skill. Ice packs are used on inflammations and injuries to help reduce pain and swelling. Studies indicate that cold compression slows blood flow to the injury, thereby reducing pain, inflammation, and muscle spasm.

Ice packs are effective, inexpensive, and drugless methods to relieve pain from sprains, strains, bruises, tendinitis, and swelling caused due to trauma to superficial tissues. Cold packs, used on inflammations act as primary analgesic to relieve pain. Cold pain therapy is primarily used on fresh injuries such as ligament sprains, muscle sprains, and severe bruises. This therapy is used for chronic overuse or tissue fatigue injuries such as carpal tunnel syndrome, tennis elbow, supraspinatus tendinitis, iliotibial band syndrome, patellofemoral pain syndrome, and plantar fasciitis.

Increase in the number of injuries caused during sports activities, rise in emphasis on exercise and gym activities to maintain health, growth in health care expenditure due to physical injuries caused by obesity or lack of activity, and stringent regulatory approval process for oral pain medicines are key drivers propelling the cold pain therapy market during the forecast period. However, lack of reimbursement, clinical evidence for the medication for cold pain therapy, side effects, and discomfort associated with the treatment are factors restraining the cold pain therapy market.

The cold pain therapy market has been segmented based on product, application, distribution channel, and geography. In terms of product, the cold pain therapy market has been bifurcated into over the counter (OTC) products and prescription products. The OTC product segment has been segregated into pharmaceuticals and medical devices. The pharmaceutical segment has been further divided into topical products and tablets. Topical products include gels, ointments, creams, sprays, roll-on, and patches. Medical devices used in cold pain therapy include cooling pads, cooling towels, cold packs, and wraps. The prescription products segment has been segmented into motorized devices and non-motorized devices. Based on application, the cold pain therapy market has been categorized into musculoskeletal disorder, sports medicine, postoperative, and post-trauma. In terms of distribution channel, the cold pain therapy market has been classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Based on geography, the cold and pain therapy market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global cold pain therapy market due to extensive usage of these products and rising emphasis on physical activities.

Europe is the next major market for cold pain therapy due to increase in emphasis on maintenance good physical health with exercise and rise in health care services. Asia Pacific is expected to be a lucrative market for cold pain therapy during the forecast period. Many small players are expanding their businesses in Asia Pacific due rise in patient pool and increase in usage of generic drugs. Middle East & Africa is an emerging market due to less investment in health care services and facilities and rise in awareness about cold pain therapy.

Key players operating in the global cold pain therapy market are Hisamitsu Pharmaceuticals Co. Inc., 3M Company and Breg Inc.