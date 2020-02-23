Competitive Scenario: Global Light Vehicle Instrumentation and Cockpits Market: Real Time Analysis & Forecast 2017 – 2025

The global market for Light Vehicle Instrumentation and Cockpits Market has experienced several changes in the last few years. This research report on the worldwide market attempts to analyze these change and present a complete overview of this market. It provides important information and statistics of this market such as growth drivers, restraining factors, future prospects, and trends and opportunities. Dynamics of production and supply chain and various rules and regulations prevalent in this market has been discussed at length this market study. The global market for Light Vehicle Instrumentation and Cockpits Market has also been evaluated on the basis of the manufacturing chain of the products produced in this market, their pricing, and the revenue generated by them.

Light vehicle cockpit is an area fabricated for the front side of the vehicle interior from where the driver controls the automobile functions. The cockpit can also be called as the medium of human machine interference (HMI) as all the control functions of a vehicle are fixed in the cockpit. Different components equipped in the cockpit include dash board, steering wheel, audio-video controls, air conditioner (A/C) outlet, instrumentation displays and others. Light vehicle instrumentation refers to measurement of different automotive parameters such as vehicle speed, engine rotation speed and others. It is one of the most important components in the vehicle interior as it helps the driver in maintaining the vehicle speed and other parameters including engine temperature and distance travelled. Light vehicle instrumentation provides continuous display of engine oil level, coolant temperature, battery voltage information, fuel level and other important information. Thus, accurate and vivid instrumentation displays form and integral part of vehicle driving. Some of the displays of light vehicle instrumentation include speedometer, odometer, temperature gauges, fuel lamp, low oil pressure lamps, fuel indicator, door ajar lamp, high beam indicator and others.

Increasing demand for advanced and compact vehicle interior is the most significant factor driving the light vehicle instrumentation and cockpits market. Modern vehicles include different electronic controls such as advanced driver active safety systems (ADAS), park assist, air bag and seat belt indicators and other features in the cockpits. Thus, manufacturers focus on development of more sophisticated cockpits and instrumentation with advanced electronics features. With rising trend of light weight and fuel efficient vehicles, consumers prefer light weight interiors. Additionally, consumers demand for electronically advanced interior (cockpits) that includes Bluetooth connectivity, steering wheels equipped with different controls and other features. This is expected to generate strong demand for advanced instrumentation and light weight cockpit designs in near term. Furthermore, with rising concerns for minimizing driver distraction during driving, user-friendly interface between the driver and vehicle is expected to witness strong growth in the market.

Light vehicle instrumentation and cockpits market is segmented based on type of vehicles, cockpit components, instrumentation types and geographic regions. Different types of light vehicles depending upon their sizes include compact, subcompact, intermediate, full-size, compact pick-up, full-size pick-up, compact utility, intermediate utility, full-size utility, minivan and full-size van. Light vehicle cockpits are segmented based on the functional units as driver module, passenger-side module and center stack module. The light vehicle instrumentation segment is segmented as control panels, secondary displays, head-up displays and other parameter indicators. The instrumentation technology used in light vehicles can be of analog or digital type. Furthermore, the light vehicle instrumentation and cockpits market is segmented into four geographic regions as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).

Some of the major companies in the light vehicle instrumentation and cockpits market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Faurecia SA, Denso Corporation, International Automotive Components Group (IAC), Johnson Controls Inc., Inteva Products, LLC, Magna International Inc., Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd., Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Nippon Seiki, Visteon Corporation, Valeo SA, Preh GmbH, Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd. and others.

