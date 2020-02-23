Competitive Scenario: Global Telemetry Market: Higher Growth Rate & Forecast 2017 – 2025

The market for Telemetry Market has been increasing on numerous factors and technological advancements. The report consist of market dynamics comprising restraints, drivers, trends, and opportunities that is expected to influence the market for Telemetry Market. The report provides a detailed analysis of market growth during the mentioned period in terms of volume shipments (million units) and value of estimates (US$ MN) across different region.

Telemetry is a highly automated communication process which measures and collects data at inaccessible points. This data is transmitted to a receiver for monitoring and control operations. Telemetry includes the transmission and reception of measured quantities for monitoring environmental aspects or conditions of the equipments. Telemeters are the devices used for telemetry. It comprises of a transmission path, a sensor, a display, and a control device with an encoder and modulator. Telemetry is also used with space probes, satellites, and mobile robots.

The telemetry market is huge and consist various types of devices for various industries. The telemetry market globally covers a large area of applications like such as transportation, healthcare, defense, automation, agriculture, wildlife, energy and retail. Healthcare systems are expected to have the highest market share across all the segments owing to the technological advancements of telemetry devices in healthcare industry. The introduction of multi-band telemetry incorporates pulse oximeters into patient transmitters. These advancements in the system have increased the types of patients that can be monitored and treated via telemetry. Telemetry is gaining increasing importance in the aerospace and defense markets. The growth is likely to be driven by its wide range of applications such as management information solutions, radio telemetry, and satellite telemetry systems. On the other hand; retail telemetry is anticipated to have a slow growth, on account of irregular global economic trends.

The ever increasing need for cloud based services, interoperability of devices and scalability of devices which is growing at a rapid pace, are the major drivers responsible for the growth of telemetry market worldwide. Additionally, cross industry alliances have played and will continue to play a vital role in the growth of telemetry market. For instance, Telit Wireless Solutions and Powelectrics Ltd announced their collaboration in the telemetry market with the launch of Telit-based product Metron2, in March 2013. One of the examples of ease of application using the Metron2 would be; The Metron2 can be powered from different sources including an external 6-24Vdc source or internal battery. Powelectrics made use of a solar powered telemetry system in the Metron2 which allows the unit to remain ‘always on’ and connected to the GPRS network. However, huge initial investments along with the lack of awareness about the scope of applications of the telemetry services, pose as a major challenge for the growth of the telemetry market. Moreover, slow adoption rate and austerity due to risky exposure of the telemetry technology is acting as a key factor hampering the growth of the market

The major players in the telemetry market are located at Europe and United States; these players possess the technical knowledge and are now shifting towards the emerging economies such as Brazil, India and China with low labor cost. The recent trend of the market is transition towards efficient and fast systems. The countries that majorly started adopting these systems include Brazil, Australia, United Arab Emirates, and South Africa.

Astro Med, Inc., Verizon Wireless, Philips Healthcare, Lindsay Corporation, Bayerische Motoren Werke Ag, Schlumberger, Rogers Communications, Inc. and IBM are some of the leading players in the market.

