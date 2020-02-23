Connected Health M2M Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025
Connected health M2M is a remote healthcare service delivery model that functions in an IT ecosystem. Connected health M2M can access and share health care information and analyze health care data. It provides the management of clinical data, and communication and collaboration among all the stakeholders of the healthcare service ecosystem.
At present, the major players of Connected Health M2M are concentrated in Apple Inc., GE Healthcare Ltd.,Cisco Networks,Athenahealth Inc., Epocrates Inc. and IBM is the world leader.
In 2018, the global Connected Health M2M market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Connected Health M2M status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Connected Health M2M development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Apple Inc.
GE Healthcare Ltd.
Cisco Networks
Athenahealth Inc.
Epocrates Inc.
IBM Corp.
Philips Healthcare
Siemens Healthcare
HP Enterprise Services LLC
ObTech Medical Corp.
Zebra Technologies Corp
Infor Global Solutions Inc.
Massive Health Inc.
NeuroVigil Inc.
Ingenious Med Inc
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Monitoring Devices
Diagnostic and Treatment Devices
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Individual Customers
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Connected Health M2M status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Connected Health M2M development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Continued…….
