Construction Waste Management Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Player and Forecast 2024

PUNE, INDIA, May 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ — Construction waste management involves monitoring, collecting, transporting, recycling, and disposing of the waste generated from construction work.

Most construction and demolition waste currently generated in the U.S. is lawfully destined for disposal in landfills regulated under Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) 40, subtitles D and C.

Businesses and citizens of the U.S. legally dispose of millions of tons of building-related waste in solid waste landfills each year.

In 2018, the global Construction Waste Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Construction Waste Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Construction Waste Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Enviro Serve

Progressive Waste Solution

Remondis

Republic Service

Waste Management

Clean Harbor

Daiseki

Gamma Waste systems

Veolia Environmental

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Waste Monitoring

Waste Collecting

Waste Transporting

Waste Recycling

Waste Disposing

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential Sector

Industrial Sector

Commercial Sector

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

