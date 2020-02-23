Coronary Angiography Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 – 2023
Report Description
This report analyzes the global coronary angiography devices market by product (angiography system, angiography catheter, others), by device (catheter angiography, other), by procedure, by technology, by indication, by application, by end-user; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global coronary angiography devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2018 – 2023.
The major players in global coronary angiography devices market include:
• Terumo
• Boston Scientific Corporation
• Canon Medical Systems
• Cordis (A Cardinal Health Company)
• B. Braun Melsungen AG
• Angiodynamics
• Abbott Vascular (Abbott Laboratories)
• Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation
• Royal Philips Electronics
• GE Healthcare
• Medtronic, Inc.
• Shimadzu Corporation
• Siemens Healthcare
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
South America
Europe
Western Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
Republic of Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Middle East
Africa
On the basis of product, the global coronary angiography devices market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Angiography systems
• Angiography catheters
• Angiography contrast media
• Vascular Closure Devices (VCDs)
• Angiography balloons
• Angiography Guidewires
• Angiography accessories
On the basis of device, the global coronary angiography devices market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Magnetic Resonance Angiography (MRA)
• Computed Tomography Angiography (CTA)
• Conventional angiography
• Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA)
• Catheter angiography
• Coronary angiography
• Others
On the basis of procedure, the global coronary angiography devices market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Coronary angiography
• Endovascular angiography
• Peripheral vascular angiography
• Other angiography procedures
On the basis of technology, the global coronary angiography devices market has been categorized into the following segments:
• X-ray angiography
• CT angiography
• MR angiography
• Other angiography technologies
On the basis of indication, the global coronary angiography devices market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Coronary artery disease
• Valvular heart disease
• Congenital heart disease
• Congestive heart failure
• Other indications
On the basis of application, the global coronary angiography devices market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Diagnostics
• Therapeutics
On the basis of end user, the global coronary angiography devices market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Hospitals and clinics
• Diagnostic and imaging centers
• Research institutes
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Chapter 1. Report Prologue
Chapter 2. Market Introduction
2.1 Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objective
2.2.2 Assumptions
2.2.3 Limitations
Chapter 3. Research Methodology
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Primary Research
3.3 Secondary Research
3.4 Market Size Estimation
Chapter 4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.3 Opportunities
4.4 Challenges
4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment
Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis
5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
5.1.3 Threat Of New Entrants
5.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes
5.1.5 Intensity Of Rivalry
5.2 Value Chain Analysis
5.3 Investment Feasibility Analysis
5.4 Pricing Analysis
Chapter 6. Global Coronary Angiography Devices Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Angiography Systems
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023
6.3 Angiography Catheters
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023
6.4 Angiography Contrast Media
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023
6.5 Vascular Closure Devices (VCDs)
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023
6.6 Angiography Balloons
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023
6.7 Angiography Guidewires
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023
6.8 Angiography Accessories
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023
Chapter 7. Global Coronary Angiography Devices Market, By Devices
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Magnetic Resonance Angiography (MRA)
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023
7.3 Computed Tomography Angiography (CTA)
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023
7.4 Conventional Angiography
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023
7.5 Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA)
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023
7.6 Catheter Angiography
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023
7.7 Coronary Angiography
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023
7.8 Others
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023
Chapter 8. Global Coronary Angiography Devices Market, By Procedure
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Coronary Angiography
Continued…..
