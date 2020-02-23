Cosmetic Laser Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2023 | Leading Key Players: Lumenis Sciton and SharpLight Technologies
The market Study is segmented by key regions which is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the key players from the complete study are Deka (United States) , Syneron (United States) , Aerolase (United States) , Alma Lasers, Ltd. (Israel) , Cutera etc.
Scope of the Study
Cosmetic Laser is the device used for facial treatment. Facial treatments includes facial wrinkles, skin irregularities and acne scars. There are various techniques are used for cosmetic laser treatment such as Directs short, concentrated pulsating beams of light at irregular skin and precisely removing skin layer by layer. Cosmetic laser devices are included two type of devices such as standalone laser and multi-platform laser Devices.
Market Drivers
Fuelling Demand of Non Invasive Cosmetic Processes
Rising Facilities of Health Care Procedures
Increasing Dependency of Women’s on Cosmetic Laser
Market Trend
Introduction of Medical Tourism
Fast Development in Technical Innovation of Devices
Restraints
Strict Regulation for Cosmetic Product
Lack of Availability of Cosmetic Laser Devices
Opportunities
Low Cost Treatment
Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies
On 20th November 2018, Alma, leaders of energy-based medical and aesthetic solutions has completed first step acquisition Nova Medical from Israel for enlargement of business.
On 31st July 2018, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI) and Aerolase Corporation are signed agreement for developed new laser device. Which is able to treating multiple forms of arterial disease.
Key Target Audience
Cosmetic Lasers Manufacturers
Cosmetic Lasers Distributors
Research and Consulting Agencies
Research Institutes
Original Equipment Manufacturers
Government Research Centre
Others
Competitive Analysis:
Deka (United States) , Syneron (United States) , Aerolase (United States) , Alma Lasers, Ltd. (Israel) , Cutera, Inc. (United States) , Cynosure, Inc. (United States) , El.En. SpA (Italy), Lumenis Ltd. (Israel) , Sciton, Inc. (United States) and SharpLight Technologies (Israel) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Syneron Medical Inc. (Israel) and Solta Medical (United States).
The market study is being classified by Type (Standalone Laser Devices (Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Lasers, Erbium YAG Lasers, Diode Lasers, Pulsed Dye Lasers (PDL), Nd:Yag Lasers, Alexandrite Lasers, Other Devices (Ruby, Argon, Krypton, and Erbium:glass Lasers) and Multi-platform Laser Devices), by Application (Vascular Lesions, Acne, & Scars , Pigmented Lesions & Tattoos , Hair Removal , Skin Rejuvenation , Leg Veins & Varicose Veins and Other Applications (Onychomycosis, Gynecological Conditions)) and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) , Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) , Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe) , MEA (Middle East, Africa) , North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) .
Market Segments:
The Global Cosmetic Laser Market has been divided into type, application, and region.
On The Basis Of Type: Standalone Laser Devices (Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Lasers, Erbium YAG Lasers, Diode Lasers, Pulsed Dye Lasers (PDL), Nd:Yag Lasers, Alexandrite Lasers, Other Devices (Ruby, Argon, Krypton, and Erbium:glass Lasers) and Multi-platform Laser Devices.
On The Basis Of Application: Vascular Lesions, Acne, & Scars , Pigmented Lesions & Tattoos , Hair Removal , Skin Rejuvenation , Leg Veins & Varicose Veins and Other Applications (Onychomycosis, Gynecological Conditions).
On The Basis Of Region: South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) , Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) , Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe) , MEA (Middle East, Africa) , North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) .
The report provides an in-depth analysis and forecast about the industry covering the following key features:
o Industry outlook including current and future market trends, drivers, restraints, and emerging technologies
o Analyses the Global Cosmetic Laser market according to Type, Application, and regions
o Analyzes the top 10 players in terms of market reach, business strategy, and business focus
o Provides stakeholders’ insights and key drivers & trends of the market
