Development of Global Malt Ingredients Market 2019-2025: Boortmalt, Cargill, GrainCorp, Malteurop

Malt as food ingredients have risen in popularity over the past several years, mainly on account of their distinctive nutritional profile, interesting range of flavors possible to end food products, and its role in fermentation in alcoholic as well as non-alcoholic beverages. The ingredients are primarily derived from barley; although wheat, rice, and rye are also used. In the beverages industry, barley grains are extensively used in the making of alcohols notably whiskey and beer. Demand for specialty malts for variety of flavors to beverages, bakery, and powdered remixes has expanded the outlook of the malt ingredients market. By far, the most preferred form is powdered malt due to its ease of handling and better dimensional stability. The global market is expected to clock a CAGR of more than 7.0% from 2019 to 2025.

Malt ingredients are food additives that are used for flavor and color enhancement to modify or stabilize texture of food & beverage products.

Alcoholic beverage-beer in particular-accounts for the largest share in the global malt ingredients market.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Malt Ingredients include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Malt Ingredients include

Boortmalt

Cargill

GrainCorp

Malteurop

Soufflet

Agraria

Axereal

Bairds Malt

Barmalt

Briess Malt & Ingredients

Cofco Malt

Market Size Split by Type

Dry Extracts

Liquid Extracts

Malt Flour

Market Size Split by Application

Alcoholic&Non Alcoholic Beverages

Food

Pharmaceutical

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Malt Ingredients market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Malt Ingredients market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Malt Ingredients manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

