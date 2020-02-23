Development & Research: Global Liver Biopsy Market 2019-2025 | Cook Medical, Boston Scientific, Hologic, MDxHealth, CR Bard

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Liver Biopsy Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Liver biopsy is the biopsy (removal of a small sample of tissue) from the liver. It is a medical test that is done to aid diagnosis of liver disease, to assess the severity of known liver disease, and to monitor the progress of treatment.

Liver biopsies may be taken percutaneously (via a needle through the skin), transvenously (through the blood vessels), endoscopically (through endoscopic ultrasound fine needle biopsy), or directly during abdominal surgery. The sample is examined by microscope, and may be processed further by immunohistochemistry, determination of iron and copper content, and microbiological culture if tuberculosis is suspected.

The key players covered in this study

Cook Medical

Boston Scientific

Hologic

MDxHealth

CR Bard

Intact Medical

Veran Medical

Leica Biosystems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Percutaneous

Transjugular

Laparoscopic

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Liver Biopsy status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Liver Biopsy development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

