Digital Banking Market 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Market Forecast to 2025

This report studies the Digital Banking market. In contrast to the traditional banking business model, Digital Banking is the move to online banking where banking services are delivered over the internet. It has all the same functions as a head office, branch office, online service, bank cards, ATM and point of sale machines.

United States is the largest countries of digital banking in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. North America market took up about 48.73% the global market in 2017, while Europe and Asia-Pacific were about 30.22%, 16.54%.

Europe countries like Germany, UK and Spain are developing fast, so does India, which is offering service for many banks and other corporations. There are a few vendors developing digital banking in China, such as IT companies Huawei, Sunline are participating the digital banking business, and they may show a rapid development.

In 2018, the global Digital Banking market size was 5180 million US$ and it is expected to reach 16200 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.3% during 2019-2025.