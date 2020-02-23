Driving Innovation: Global LED Lighting Ballast Market 2019-2025 | Atlas Lighting Products, Eaton, Crestron Electronics, GE Lighting, Hatch Transformers
ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global LED Lighting Ballast Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.
This report presents the worldwide LED Lighting Ballast market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
A light-emitting diode (LED) is a two-lead semiconductor light source. It is a pn junction diode that emits light when activated. When a suitable current is applied to the leads, electrons are able to recombine with electron holes within the device, releasing energy in the form of photons. This effect is called electroluminescence, and the colour of the light (corresponding to the energy of the photon) is determined by the energy band gap of the semiconductor. LEDs are typically small (less than 1 mm2) and integrated optical components may be used to shape the radiation pattern.
A LED lamp or LED light bulb is an electric light for use in light fixtures that produces light using light-emitting diode LED). LED lamps have a lifespan and electrical efficiency which are several times greater than incandescent lamps, and are significantly more efficient than most fluorescent lamps.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Acuity Brands
Advanced Lighting Technologies
Atlas Lighting Products
Eaton
Crestron Electronics
GE Lighting
Hatch Transformers
Leviton Manufacturing
Lutron Electronics
MaxLite
Osram Sylvania
Philips Lighting
Progress Lighting
Technical Consumer Products
Universal Lighting Technologies
Venture Lighting
LED Lighting Ballast Breakdown Data by Type
Constant-current drivers
Constant-voltage drivers
LED Lighting Ballast Breakdown Data by Application
LED Lamp
LED Luminaire
LED Lighting Ballast Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Other Regions
LED Lighting Ballast Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
