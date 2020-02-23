Drone Sensor Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Drone Sensor Market, by Sensor Type (Inertial Sensor, Image Sensor, Speed and Distance Sensor, Position Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Light Sensor, Current Sensor, Others) Platform Type (VTOL, Fixed-Wing, Hybrid), Application (Navigation, Collision Detection & Avoidance, Data Acquisition, Motion Detection, Air Pressure Measurement), End-User (Construction, Media & Entertainment, Precision Agriculture, Personal, Security & Surveillance, Defense, Law Enforcement, Transportation, Others) — Global Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

Drones help in capturing real-time data along with high accuracy. These are disrupting businesses in several segments such as agriculture, traffic management and homeland security. Drones consist of various type of sensors such as inertial sensors, pressure sensors and position sensors among others, to help them to provide real-time data. The increasing demand of drones in civil and commercial applications is the major factor driving the growth of the market. Some of the drones make use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to better analyze the data with sophisticated image processing.

Some of the drones make use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to better analyze the data with sophisticated image processing. Machine learning and artificial intelligence helps the drones to better identify objects and take required action. Furthermore, the reduction in price of advanced sensor technologies have let the drone companies to offer a wide range of mapping solutions such as multispectral and hyperspectral imaging which drastically improves drone imagery.

Key players

The key players in the drone sensor market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are – Trimble (US), Bosch Sensortec (Germany), TDK InvenSense (Japan), Sparton NavEx (US), Raytheon (US), ams AG (Austria), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), PrescisionHawk (US), Sentera, Inc. (US), and SlantRange (US). These players contribute a major share in the growth of drone sensor market.

Apart from the top key players, there are other players that contribute to the market growth. These include MicaSense (US), Delair (France), Systron Donner Inertial (US), DroneShield Limited (Australia), and others.

Segmentation

By sensor type, the market is segmented into inertial sensor, image sensor, speed and distance sensor, position sensor, pressure sensor, light sensor, current sensor, and others. Inertial sensor is further segmented into accelerometers, gyroscope, magnetometers and tilt sensor. Image sensor is further bifurcated into infrared, thermal, multispectral, and 3D image sensor. Speed and distance sensors are further divided into radar, lidar, and proximity sensor; and position sensors into GPS and GNSS.

By platform type, the market is segmented into VTOL, fixed-wing, and hybrid. By application, the market is divided into navigation, collision detection & avoidance, data acquisition, motion detection, air pressure measurement, power monitoring, and others.

By end-user, the market is segmented into construction, media & entertainment, agriculture, personal, security & surveillance, defense, law enforcement, transportation, and others. The defense and security & surveillance segments are expected to contribute a significant revenue share to the market.

Regional Analysis

The global market for drone sensor is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of drone sensor market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America). Among the regions mentioned, North America is the dominating region for drone sensor market. Increasing applications of drones in military & defense, security & surveillance, and media and entertainment segments is expected to create huge demand in North America. Military & defense segment is expected to boosting up the demand for drone sensor market in this region. North America is followed by Europe, which is expected to generate significant revenue share.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to factors such as presence of major sensor vendors in this region, rapid adoption of drone deliveries along with favourable government regulations. Robust growth for drone market is expected in the utilities and oil & gas industries in the Middle East and Africa.

Intended Audience

Drone manufacturers

Sensor manufacturers

End-user industries such as defense, agriculture, transportation, and other sectors

Consultancy and advisory firms

Governments

System integrators

