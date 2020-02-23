ResearchMoz presents this most up-to-date research on “Electric Breast Pumps Market Projected To Witness A Double-Digit CAGR During 2019 To 2025 | Ameda, Medela, Pigeon”.



An electrical device powered by electricity from the grid or batteries and used for extracting milk from the breasts of a lactating woman is known as an electrical breast pump.

The device assists in triggering the milk ejection response or let-down reflex of lactating mothers. The milk suctioned out of the breasts by the device is collected into a container that can be used for storage and feeding as and when required.

The availability of accessory products will encourage the adoption of electric breast pumps. Baby product manufacturers are increasingly introducing other pump-related products such as nursing bras and breast pumping bras. The breast pump bras avoid any disturbance and discomfort to the mother by holding the breastfeeding pump flanges in place while expressing milk. Such innovative solutions will further drive the growth in the global electric breast pumps market during the predicted period.

The electric breast pumps market comprises of few global breast pump manufacturing companies. The new entrants are trying to capture and improve their market positions by using innovative strategies such as mergers and acquisitions. Additionally, they are also introducing a broad product portfolio using the latest technology.

The global Electric Breast Pumps market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electric Breast Pumps volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electric Breast Pumps market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ameda

Medela

Philips Avent

Pigeon

Bailey Medical

Dao Health

Evenflo

Nuby

NUK USA

Spectra Baby USA

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Closed system

Open system

Segment by Application

Healthcare

Government

