Electric Handpieces Market – Global Industry Overview – Opportunities, Vendors, Types, Applications, Forecast 2025 | SciCan, DentalEZ, Anthogyr, Codent, Sinol

The growth of electric handpieces market mainly stems from wide use of these devices in hospitals and dental clinics. According to published data, hospitals held 59.69% share of electric handpieces market in 2017. So much so, in Europe, as much as 80% restorative dental practices employ electric handpieces to prepare teeth for restoration. For example, dental practitioners who tried using electric handpieces quickly adopt the device, for benefits closely experienced of preparing a tooth for a crown with the latter.

Function-wise, electric handpiece is an instrument that uses electricity to produce a rotary cutting motion, akin to how a drill functions. Electric handpieces are of few types, often distinguished in terms of their speed range. This determines the applications for which any speed range electric handpiece is suitable for.

Serving such applications, predominantly for restorative health, electric handpieces are all important in medical settings. This substantiates growth of electric handpieces market predicted at notable 5.3% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

The Electric Handpieces is an instrument that uses electricity to generate a rotary cutting motion, similar to how a drill operates. Often, handpieces are organized by speed range (high speed or low speed) which determines the applications that are suitable. Typical high speed applications include cutting tooth structure and finishing restorations while low speed handpieces have a range of applications including endodontics, implantology, caries removal and prophylaxis. Electric handpieces offer the advantage of more torque, which can translate to smooth, consistent cutting ability across a wide range of speeds.

This report mainly covers the High-Speed Electric Handpieces and Low-Speed Electric Handpieces product type.

The classification of Electric Handpieces includes High-Speed Electric Handpieces and Low-Speed Electric Handpieces. The production proportion of High-Speed Electric Handpieces in 2017 is about 61.86%.

Electric Handpieces is widely used in Hospital and Dental Clinic. The most proportion of Electric Handpieces is Hospital and in 2017 with 59.69% market share.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 47.96% in 2017. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29.26%.

The global Electric Handpieces market is valued at 600 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 910 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Electric Handpieces market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Electric Handpieces in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Electric Handpieces in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Electric Handpieces market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Electric Handpieces market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Danaher

NSK

Dentsply Sirona

W&H

Bien Air

MORITA

SciCan

DentalEZ

Anthogyr

Codent

Sinol

Foshan CAN Dental Equipment Co., Ltd.

NOUVAG

TTBIO

Modeer Precision

Market size by Product

High-Speed Electric Handpieces

Low-Speed Electric Handpieces

Market size by End User

Hospital

Dental Clinic

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Electric Handpieces market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Electric Handpieces market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Electric Handpieces companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Electric Handpieces submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electric Handpieces are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

