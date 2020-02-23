Fault Location, Isolation, and Service Restoration Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast

Improving the overall reliability of the grid is an essential objective of the electric power industry. A dependable grid can reduce customer inconvenience arising from power disruptions, lost productivity, and economic losses. To help accomplish these goals, several utilities across the globe are adopting fault location, isolation, and service restoration (FLISR) technologies and systems.

Fault location, isolation, and service restoration technologies are distribution automation (DA) tools that reroute power to reduce the number of customers affected by power supply faults, power outages, and other disturbances. FLISR systems automatically isolate the fault zone and restore services to remaining consumers by transferring them to adjacent circuits. In addition to reducing the number and duration of power outages for consumers, FLISR technologies help power supply companies improve their reliability index and provide them greater visibility into the trouble zones. This allows crews to track and repair the affected areas more quickly, resulting in shorter outages.

This report on the global fault location, isolation, and service restoration market outlines the present state of the market and gives a forward-looking perspective of the market’s growth prospects over the period between 2016 and 2024. The report gives a thorough overview of the major forces that are influencing the market’s development and shall have a major impact on its growth over the forecast period.

Global Fault Location, Isolation, and Service Restoration Market: Trends and Opportunities

Many governments are making vast capital investments to develop smart grids by either upgrading or replacing aging power supply infrastructure. Moreover, the emergence and rising adoption of new technologies, such as energy production from renewable sources, distributed generation, and electric vehicles, are also placing increased pressures on the already stressed conventional power supply infrastructure. Consumers have also started demanding enhanced quality of power supply from power distribution companies. These factors have collectively led to the increased adoption of FLISR systems in the power distribution industry over the past few years.

Over the report’s forecast period, the rising adoption of partially or fully electric vehicles as a cleaner and more cost-effective means of transportation will emerge as a major growth opportunity for the global FLISR market.

The key components of a typical FLISR system include line monitors, automated feeder switches and reclosers, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems, communication networks, grid analytics, outage management systems (OMS), data processing tools, and distribution management systems (DMS).

Global Fault Location, Isolation, and Service Restoration Market: Region-wise Outlook

From a geographical standpoint, the global fault location, isolation, and service restoration market has been analyzed for Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Rest of the World. Of these, developed regions such as North America and Europe are currently the largest regional markets for a variety of FLISR systems. The availability of large private and government funds and presence of several regulations mandating a certain percentage of the overall energy mix be derived from clean/renewable energy sources are the major propellers of the FLISR market in these regions.

According to a report published by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) about the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, the U.S. DOE, in association with the electricity industry, had invested funds of nearly US$ 7.9 Bn in 99 cost-shared Smart Grid Investment Grant projects. The funds were invested for modernizing the grid, strengthening cybersecurity, collecting data on smart grid and consumer operations, and improving interoperability. This significantly accelerated the application of FLISR technologies and systems in the country and helped the global FLISR market grow. Over the forecast period as well, the goal of improving grid reliability will drive the global FLISR market in developed regions.

In developing countries of Asia Pacific, the urgent need to replace and upgrade the aging electric power distribution networks, with a view of making power supply more consistent, effective and transparent for the ever-increasing population and flourishing industrial sector, will be a key driver of the global FLISR market.