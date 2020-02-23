Flat Top Brick Packs Market Synopsis, Demand, and Opportunity Forecast through 2028

The flat top brick packs has brick-like shape, they are easy to carry, and have moistures resistance properties. These packs are compatible with machinery line and have appealing shelf features. The flat top brick packs are shatterproof, compact, and easily transportable. They are aseptic and can store at different temperatures without hampering nutritional value of the product. The flat top brick packs is highly preferred from the food & beverage manufacturers as it extends the shelf life of the product packaged. Flat top brick packs market witnesses stagnant growth in the North America region.

So, the leading players in the North America region are targeting the consumers of emerging countries. The Asia Pacific flat top brick packs market is expected to witness tremendous growth during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region accounts for more than 1/3 of the market share regarding volume. The key players are focusing on expanding flat top brick packs market in developing countries. In August 2017, Polyoak Packaging (Pty) Ltd has to establish new division dairy pack cartons in collaboration with company IPI in South Africa. Thus, significant targeting regions are Latin America & MEA by the global players of flat top brick packs market. Flat top brick packs are easy to open and present in different opening formats such as twist & turn cap, cut & open and straw open.

Global flat top brick packs market: Dynamics

The flat top brick packs preserve the taste, moisture and aroma of the product packaged. Due to high protecting properties, it eliminates the requirement of additional artificial preservatives. Therefore, flat top brick packs food and beverages products. Thus, food & beverage industry is a crucial driver for flat top brick packs market. The growth of food & beverage segment is highest among other end-use segments. The key players of flat top brick packs market are majorly focusing on renewability of the packs.

Request Brochure For More [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=44565

Flat top brick packs made of 75% renewable material, to further enhance the renewable content “Tetra Pak International S.A. “is using plant-derived cap made up of sugarcane. Also, in April 2016, Tetra Pak International SA introduced “Tetra Top carton bottle” with bio-based plastics that increase renewable content from 53% to 82%.

One of the leading players of flat top brick packs market SIG Holding AG is providing “HEAT&GO” packs that are microwavable. The company has replaced the aluminum film by high barrier film that can be heated up to 60 centigrade, provide resistance against oxygen and preserves aroma. Therefore, these features are further increasing the preference of flat top brick packs from consumers end. The global flat top brick packs market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.6%, by 2028 end.