Future Growth: Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market 2019-2025: GATC Biotech, Enterome Bioscience, Illumina, Quest Diagnostics, Roche

Metagenomics is the study of genetic material recovered directly from environmental samples. The broad field may also be referred to as environmental genomics, ecogenomics or community genomics. As the price of DNA sequencing continues to fall, metagenomics now allows microbial ecology to be investigated at a much greater scale and detail than before.

The data generated by metagenomics experiments are both enormous and inherently noisy, containing fragmented data representing as many as 10,000 species. The sequencing of the cow rumen metagenome generated 279 giga bases, or 279 billion base pairs of nucleotide sequence data, while the human gut microbiome gene catalog identified 3.3 million genes assembled from 567.7 gigabases of sequence data. Collecting, curating, and extracting useful biological information from datasets of this size represent significant computational challenges for researchers.

This report focuses on the global Metagenomic Sequencing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

GATC Biotech

Enterome Bioscience

Illumina

Quest Diagnostics

Roche

Thermo Fisher Scientific

CLC Bio

Agilent Technologies

Macrogen

Helicos BioSciences

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Sequencing

Bioinformatics

Market segment by Application, split into

Infectious Disease Diagnosis

Environmental Remediation

Gut Microbe Characterization

Biotechnology

Biofuel

Ecology

Agriculture

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Metagenomic Sequencing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Metagenomic Sequencing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

