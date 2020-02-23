Gear Hobbing Machines Market- Hobboing is an essential industrial process for developing gears.

Hobboing is an essential industrial process for developing gears. This machining process of gear cutting is done on a hobbing machine with the help of two skew spindles. Compared to another type of gear forming machining process it is relatively inexpensive coupled and can be used for a broad range of quantities and parts manufacturing. Hobbing is the most broadly used for universal gear applications such as for developing helical and spur gears. Gears are available in several types, size, and the material is broadly used in various systems and machines. The major applications of gears include speed gear box, feed gear box, speed initiatives in textile machines, gear boxes of automobiles, machines used for mining, processing industry, industrial robots and toys, gear box in cement, sugar industry, and much more. The gear hobbing machines have a less number of tools, work motions, and are much more rigid, productive, and strong compared to other machines such as gear shaping machine.

Gear Hobbing Machines Market: Drivers and Restraints

Factors such as growing industrial automation, expanding automotive industry, innovative technology, growing demand for light weight gear used in automobiles are expected to driving the growth of the global gear hobbing machines market. Moreover, growing 3D printing technology for manufacturing gears, rise in demand for vehicles with advanced features and expanding technical centers to meet the growing demand are some of the primary factors driving the growth of the gear hobbing machines market over the forecast period. However, it is only used for cutting straight or helical teeth of external spur gears as well as worm wheels, having lesser accuracy as well as finishing, and growing industrial standards may limit the growth of the gear hobbing machines market during the forecast the period.

Gear Hobbing Machines Market: Segmentation

The gear hobbing machines market has been classified by product type, forming technique, material type, and end user.

Based on product type, the gear hobbing machines market is segmented into the following:

Horizontal Gear Hobbing Machine

Vertical Gear Hobbing Machine

Based on the forming technique, the gear hobbing machines market is segmented into the following:

Casting

Injection Moulding

Extruding

Sintering

Cold drawing

Preforming

Others

Based on the material type, the gear hobbing machines market is segmented into the following:

Ferrous Metals

Non-ferrous Metals

Non-metals

Based on the end user, the gear hobbing machines market is segmented into the following:

Automotive Industry

Food Industry

Mining Industry

Robotic Tools

Others

Gear Hobbing Machines Market: Overview

Gear hobbing machines market revenue is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate, over the forecast period. The market is anticipated to perform well soon owing to increasing demand for fully automated machines, technological advancement, expanding installation of automated parts in vehicles, and increasing competition among players in the market. Additionally, growing demand for safe and clean transportation facility will upsurge in the need for light weight vehicles is the main factors that can propel the market revenue growth of gear hobbing machines in the near future. Based on the product type, verticle gear hobbing machine segment is projected to lead the global gear hobbing machines market over the forecast period attributed to its high accuracy, flexibility, and efficacy to develop high-quality gears.