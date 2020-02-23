Global Adult Malignant Glioma Therapeutics Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2018-2026

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Adult Malignant Glioma Therapeutics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

This report studies the current as well as future prospects of the global adult malignant glioma therapeutics market. Stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture, commercialization, and provision of malignant glioma therapeutics and new entrants planning to enter the market. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments considered in the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global adult malignant glioma therapeutics market regarding leading segments based on type, therapy, and region.

The global adult malignant glioma therapeutics market has been segmented based on type, therapy, and region. In terms of type, the global adult malignant glioma therapeutics market has been classified into glioblastoma multiforme, anaplastic astrocytoma, anaplastic oligodendroglioma, anaplastic oligoastrocytoma, and others. Based on therapy, the global market has been divided into chemotherapy, targeted drug therapy, and radiation drug therapy. The chemotherapy segment has been categorized into temozolomide, bevacizumab, carmustine, and others. The targeted drug therapy segment has been segmented into EGFR inhibitors, other monoclonal antibodies, and others.

The bottom-up approach for determining the market size was studied using various market indicators obtained from secondary sources, which include population in 2017, prevalence of all types of malignant glioma in major countries, variations in therapy cost across major regions, and approval of therapeutics in specific region. The top-down approach was used to derive the market size for therapy segments, wherein revenues of all publicly listed market players were obtained through secondary sources and analyzed for glioma specific revenues by narrowing down to revenue percentage for product segment through extensive secondary analysis of annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, primary interviews, and others. Data triangulation is based on secondary research (top-down and bottom-up approaches) and primary research. Moreover, historical year-on-year growth has been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment has been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each segment for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

The market overview section of the report explores market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and key trends that have significant impact on the global adult malignant glioma therapeutics market and could influence it in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided to explain the intensity of competition in the market across different regions. The competitive scenario among different market players is evaluated through market share analysis in the competitive landscape section of the report. These factors are likely to help market players take strategic decisions to strengthen their positions and expand their shares in the global adult malignant glioma therapeutics market. The report also comprises adult malignant glioma disease overview by type, pipeline analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, overview of epidemiology of glioma, snapshot of disease burden by key region / country, SWOT analysis by key therapies, regulatory scenario, reimbursement scenario, comparative analysis of available therapies & imaging landscape, and key market trends by region.

In terms of region, the global adult malignant glioma therapeutics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions has been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The report also provides market size and forecast for major countries with each product and distribution channel in the respective regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. This section of the report also provides the market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global adult malignant glioma therapeutics market.

Major players operating in the global adult malignant glioma therapeutics market are Merck & Co., Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Arbor Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Amgen, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, and Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited.

